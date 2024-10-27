Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS TRIPLE EAGLE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

Mức lương 1 - 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 12 (1206), Citilight Tower, 45 Vo Thi Sau, DaKao Ward, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD

Manage and coordinate marketing activities: Develop and implement marketing strategies for the company, including activities such as: market research, competitor analysis, product development, branding, advertising, communication, PR, social network management, email marketing, content marketing, SEO, SEM, ... Sales channel development and management: Build and manage a system of sales channels, including: face-to-face, online, agents, partners, ... Find and develop new customers: Develop and implement new customer acquisition strategies, including: direct marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, etc. Customer Management and Care: Build and implement customer care programs, solve customer problems, maintain good relationships with customers. Coordinate with relevant departments: Coordinate with other departments in the company such as sales department, operation department, finance department, etc. to ensure effective marketing and sales activities. Report on the results of the work: Report on work results to the Sales Director, including: revenue, profit, market share, etc.

Manage and coordinate marketing activities:

Develop and implement marketing strategies for the company, including activities such as: market research, competitor analysis, product development, branding, advertising, communication, PR, social network management, email marketing, content marketing, SEO, SEM, ...

Sales channel development and management:

Build and manage a system of sales channels, including: face-to-face, online, agents, partners, ...

Find and develop new customers:

Develop and implement new customer acquisition strategies, including: direct marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, etc.

Customer Management and Care:

Build and implement customer care programs, solve customer problems, maintain good relationships with customers.

Coordinate with relevant departments:

Coordinate with other departments in the company such as sales department, operation department, finance department, etc. to ensure effective marketing and sales activities.

Report on the results of the work:

Report on work results to the Sales Director, including: revenue, profit, market share, etc.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from a university majoring in Marketing, Business, Business Administration or related professions. Knowledge of the Logistics - Transportation industry, especially in the field of freight forwarding. Master basic marketing skills: market research, competitor analysis, product development, branding, advertising, communication, PR, social media management, email marketing, content marketing, SEO, SEM, etc. Have good communication, negotiation and persuasion skills. Ability to work independently and work in a team. Have a high sense of responsibility, dynamic, creative, enthusiastic, eager to learn.

Graduated from a university majoring in Marketing, Business, Business Administration or related professions.

Knowledge of the Logistics - Transportation industry, especially in the field of freight forwarding.

Master basic marketing skills: market research, competitor analysis, product development, branding, advertising, communication, PR, social media management, email marketing, content marketing, SEO, SEM, etc.

Have good communication, negotiation and persuasion skills.

Ability to work independently and work in a team.

Have a high sense of responsibility, dynamic, creative, enthusiastic, eager to learn.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS TRIPLE EAGLE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for capacity and experience. To enjoy full benefits according to Vietnamese labor law. Professional, dynamic and friendly working environment. Opportunities for career advancement and development. Participate in teambuilding activities, travel, ...

Attractive salary, suitable for capacity and experience.

To enjoy full benefits according to Vietnamese labor law.

Professional, dynamic and friendly working environment.

Opportunities for career advancement and development.

Participate in teambuilding activities, travel, ...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS TRIPLE EAGLE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin