Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Olam Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Olam Food Ingredients (ofi) is a global leader offering naturally good food & beverage ingredients and solutions. ofi commenced operations in Vietnam in 1997, setting up its representative office. Since then, we have established an extensive presence across different parts of Vietnam, including our head office in Ho Chi Minh City and regional offices in Binh Dinh, Long An, Dong Nai, Phu Yen, Lamdong and Gialai Provinces.

ofi Vietnam is currently the largest exporter of Cashews, Pepper & Instant Coffee in Vietnam, investing in the state-of-the-art instant coffee facility and running 7 large factories with 7,500 employees across Central & South Vietnam. Our operations have an interface with a farmer network of 2 million farmers. We are also amongst the largest exporter of Green Coffee in Vietnam.

We have established sustainability programmers for black pepper, coffee & cashew. We are excited about our future prospects in Vietnam as the country has huge potential in agriculture.

JOB IN SUMMARY

The International Sales Manager will focus on industrial B2B Sales to the US Spices industry. This role involves developing and executing sales plans, building and maintaining customer relationships, and achieving sales targets.