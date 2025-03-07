Tuyển Sales Marketing Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Abbott
- Hồ Chí Minh: Flemington Tower, 182 Le Dai Hanh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ROLE:
- Select or modify existing materials or develop new instructional materials. Conduct review of materials that meet business model with targeted audience.
- Conduct assessment, identify gaps between Trade Field Force capability and business requirement. Anticipate constraints or problem affecting Trade Field Force performance and involve in aligning training plan.
- Carry out train-the-trainer to cascade training modules.
- Organize and conduct training (onboarding, induction, sales school, VVLP, new product/campaign launching, etc.).
- Develop evaluation technique, tools and proceed assessment and certification.
- Work with Trade Field Force to align field coaching that support Trade Field Force development and performance.
- Follow-up and track coaching implementation among Trade Field Force that improve coaching environment.
- Coordinate with marketing, Trade Field Force, SFE to ensure alignment and effective execution and operation.
- Ensure self and team compliance with ANI’s code of conducts and compliance policies.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Abbott Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Abbott
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
