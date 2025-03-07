Tuyển Sales Marketing Abbott làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ROLE:

- Select or modify existing materials or develop new instructional materials. Conduct review of materials that meet business model with targeted audience.

- Conduct assessment, identify gaps between Trade Field Force capability and business requirement. Anticipate constraints or problem affecting Trade Field Force performance and involve in aligning training plan.

- Carry out train-the-trainer to cascade training modules.

- Organize and conduct training (onboarding, induction, sales school, VVLP, new product/campaign launching, etc.).

- Develop evaluation technique, tools and proceed assessment and certification.

- Work with Trade Field Force to align field coaching that support Trade Field Force development and performance.

- Follow-up and track coaching implementation among Trade Field Force that improve coaching environment.

- Coordinate with marketing, Trade Field Force, SFE to ensure alignment and effective execution and operation.

- Ensure self and team compliance with ANI’s code of conducts and compliance policies.