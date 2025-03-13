Tuyển Sales Marketing SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. Job Summary:

This position is responsible for developing, executing, and optimizing sales strategies, policies, initiatives to drive business growth and achieve sales targets. This role involves strategic planning, performance management, incentives design, contest & promotion development, collaboration with internal and external stakeholders to ensure efficient sales operations.

II. Key Roles & Responsibilities

• Developing periodic sales plans, targets, and forecasts in alignment with company’s business objectives

• Analyzing sales data to identify trends, areas of improvement, and opportunity for growth

• Providing insights on market trends, competitor analysis and sales performance to optimize sales strategies across different products

• Designing and implementing sales incentive schemes, sales contests, promotion programs to drive productivity and motivation among salesforce

• Tracking and evaluating the effectiveness of sales contests, promotion programs to ensure positive P&L and alignment with sales goals

• Optimizing sales operational costs while maintaining high performance and service quality

• Participating and proactively contributing to the new product development and launch

• Fostering a data-driven and result-oriented culture within the Department