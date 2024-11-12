Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH TIN HỌC & DỊCH VỤ NAM LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 176/1 Nguyễn Văn Thương, phường 25, quận Bình Thạnh, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Participate in the development and construction of the company's product based on Golang

Ensure progress, and work quality and report regularly to Project Manager.

Other related jobs

Job details will be discussed further during the interview

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 year experience in Golang.

Knowledge of development based on API , Microservices, Docker.

Have a sense of responsibility, ability to work in a team

Have a spirit of learning and self-improvement.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TIN HỌC & DỊCH VỤ NAM LONG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time: Monday - Friday: 8:30 - 18:00 (lunch break 1h30')

Working in a dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities for advancement.

Provide complete equipment to serve the job.

Company pays all social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance.

Enjoy the welfare policies according to the company's regulations (Annual salary review, 13th month salary, KPI bonus, 12 days of leave, birthday celebration, lunch allowance, car parking,...)

Regular training and professional improvement.

Participate in cultural activities with typical colors of the company: Team building, and a series of interesting and attractive collective activities taking place monthly and quarterly at the company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TIN HỌC & DỊCH VỤ NAM LONG

