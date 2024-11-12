Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH TIN HỌC & DỊCH VỤ NAM LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TIN HỌC & DỊCH VỤ NAM LONG
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH TIN HỌC & DỊCH VỤ NAM LONG

Backend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TIN HỌC & DỊCH VỤ NAM LONG

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 176/1 Nguyễn Văn Thương, phường 25, quận Bình Thạnh, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Participate in the development and construction of the company's product based on Golang
company's product based on Golang
Ensure progress, and work quality and report regularly to Project Manager.
Other related jobs
Job details will be discussed further during the interview

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 year experience in Golang.
Knowledge of development based on API , Microservices, Docker.
Have a sense of responsibility, ability to work in a team
Have a spirit of learning and self-improvement.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TIN HỌC & DỊCH VỤ NAM LONG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time: Monday - Friday: 8:30 - 18:00 (lunch break 1h30')
Working in a dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities for advancement.
Provide complete equipment to serve the job.
Company pays all social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance.
Enjoy the welfare policies according to the company's regulations (Annual salary review, 13th month salary, KPI bonus, 12 days of leave, birthday celebration, lunch allowance, car parking,...)
Regular training and professional improvement.
Participate in cultural activities with typical colors of the company: Team building, and a series of interesting and attractive collective activities taking place monthly and quarterly at the company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TIN HỌC & DỊCH VỤ NAM LONG

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH TIN HỌC & DỊCH VỤ NAM LONG

CÔNG TY TNHH TIN HỌC & DỊCH VỤ NAM LONG

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 4A/167A Đường D1, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

