Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: Đường số 1, KCN Long Thành, X. Tam An, Long Thành, Huyện Long Thành

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assigning, supervise performance of cleaners, gardener, drivers, security, Facilities Maintenance, Nurse.

Ensuring the hygiene of company campus, meeting rooms and toilets always stay at good condition.

Checking, managing, and preparing payment requests all GA service fees

Managing bookings and travel arrangements

Conduct HQ’s obligatory training and periodical reports

On site checking with maintenance on facilities of company daily

In-charge of work permit and Visa for expat employees

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University Diploma or Degree in related field such as Human Resources Management/ Business

administration etc.

Fluent use of computer Microsoft office, such as Ms-Word, Ms-Excel, PPT

Minimum 3 years experience in GA field

Excellent verbal and written English communication skills

Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiate

Company shuttle bus from HCM & Bien Hoa

24 hrs Insurance on first working day

Mon – Fri (7h30 – 16h) Saturday (7h30 – 15h30)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD

