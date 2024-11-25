Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính tổng hợp Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD
- Đồng Nai: Đường số 1, KCN Long Thành, X. Tam An, Long Thành, Huyện Long Thành
Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Assigning, supervise performance of cleaners, gardener, drivers, security, Facilities Maintenance, Nurse.
Ensuring the hygiene of company campus, meeting rooms and toilets always stay at good condition.
Checking, managing, and preparing payment requests all GA service fees
Managing bookings and travel arrangements
Conduct HQ’s obligatory training and periodical reports
On site checking with maintenance on facilities of company daily
In-charge of work permit and Visa for expat employees
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
administration etc.
Fluent use of computer Microsoft office, such as Ms-Word, Ms-Excel, PPT
Minimum 3 years experience in GA field
Excellent verbal and written English communication skills
Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Company shuttle bus from HCM & Bien Hoa
24 hrs Insurance on first working day
Mon – Fri (7h30 – 16h) Saturday (7h30 – 15h30)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD
