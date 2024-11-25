Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/12/2024
Hành chính tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính tổng hợp Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Đường số 1, KCN Long Thành, X. Tam An, Long Thành, Huyện Long Thành

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assigning, supervise performance of cleaners, gardener, drivers, security, Facilities Maintenance, Nurse.
Ensuring the hygiene of company campus, meeting rooms and toilets always stay at good condition.
Checking, managing, and preparing payment requests all GA service fees
Managing bookings and travel arrangements
Conduct HQ’s obligatory training and periodical reports
On site checking with maintenance on facilities of company daily
In-charge of work permit and Visa for expat employees

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University Diploma or Degree in related field such as Human Resources Management/ Business
administration etc.
Fluent use of computer Microsoft office, such as Ms-Word, Ms-Excel, PPT
Minimum 3 years experience in GA field
Excellent verbal and written English communication skills

Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiate
Company shuttle bus from HCM & Bien Hoa
24 hrs Insurance on first working day
Mon – Fri (7h30 – 16h) Saturday (7h30 – 15h30)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Đường số 01, Khu công nghiệp Long Thành, Xã Tam An, Long Thành, Đồng Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

