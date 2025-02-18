Tuyển Telemarketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EIY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Telemarketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EIY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EIY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EIY

Telemarketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Telemarketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EIY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Basic salary + monthly KPI bonuses. Full social insurance (Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance). Annual team

- building activities. Premium health insurance for employees and annual health check

- up. Regular training, participation in special programs, and courses provided by the company. Career advancement opportunities. Personal development opportunities with skills in public speaking. Precise, meticulous, proactive, and well

- organized in work., Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Telemarketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Create weekly and monthly call plans for potential customers.
Make telesales calls to potential customers who are interested in learning at EIY.
Participate in recruitment events and customer care activities alongside the Business and Marketing departments.
Build strong relationships with all potential and existing customers.
Facilitate appointments between the Business department and potential customers to achieve business goals.
Manage potential customers and execute customer lists from the Marketing department in a timely manner.
Prepare weekly and monthly reports on the status of potential customers for management.
Meet monthly lead generation goals, appointment targets, and conversion rates for weekly and monthly appointments.
Ensure tasks are completed according to the required deadlines.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

College degree or higher.
Good command of English for communication.
At least 1 year of experience in telesales or customer service, experience in the education sector is an advantage
Teamwork spirit and a constructive mindset.
Working hours: Administrative hours, Saturday - work from home in the afternoon.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EIY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận
Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EIY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EIY

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EIY

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 152/8/13 Lý Chính Thắng, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

