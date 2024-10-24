Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA

Thực tập sinh kế toán

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh kế toán Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA

Mức lương
2 - 4 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 10 Lê Văn Miến, Thảo Điền, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu

Issue invoices and support GA take care AR Check payment request documents and collect documents from requestors Entry data in system Participate in special projects with Line Managers Perform the ad-hoc tasks as required by accounting team.
Issue invoices and support GA take care AR
Check payment request documents and collect documents from requestors
Entry data in system
Participate in special projects with Line Managers
Perform the ad-hoc tasks as required by accounting team.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Internship duration: 6 months (Full time) Open for 4th year student or fresher in Accounting/ Finance major at UEH, FTU, IUH English written and spoken Microsoft Office Passion, hard – working, willing to learn, team oriented.
Internship duration: 6 months (Full time)
Open for 4th year student or fresher in Accounting/ Finance major at UEH, FTU, IUH
English written and spoken
Microsoft Office
Passion, hard – working, willing to learn, team oriented.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Allowance: 4,000,000 vnd/month Free parking lot Laptop provided
Allowance: 4,000,000 vnd/month
Free parking lot
Laptop provided

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA

CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 42 Phạm Viết Chánh , Phường 19, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-thuc-tap-sinh-ke-toan-thu-nhap-2-4-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job227367
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội 9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần ô tô con đường mới
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty Cổ phần ô tô con đường mới làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần ô tô con đường mới
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Sao Nam
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Sao Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Sao Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 3W LOGISTICS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH 3W LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 3W LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Tư Vấn TFD Group
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Tư Vấn TFD Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Tư Vấn TFD Group
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Bolt Holdings
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty Cổ phần Bolt Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Bolt Holdings
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMART WOOD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMART WOOD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMART WOOD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ KẾ TOÁN THANH TRÍ
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ KẾ TOÁN THANH TRÍ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ KẾ TOÁN THANH TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất DBHOMES
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất DBHOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 8 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất DBHOMES
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DURABLE NEWTECH
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DURABLE NEWTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DURABLE NEWTECH
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TÀI CHÍNH THỊNH VƯỢNG
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH TÀI CHÍNH THỊNH VƯỢNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TÀI CHÍNH THỊNH VƯỢNG
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Renrui Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Renrui Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu
Renrui Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ TRIPLAYZ
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ TRIPLAYZ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ TRIPLAYZ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXCOM GROUP
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXCOM GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXCOM GROUP
Hạn nộp: 01/03/2026
Hà Nội Còn 168 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần ô tô con đường mới
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty Cổ phần ô tô con đường mới làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần ô tô con đường mới
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Sao Nam
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Sao Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Sao Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 3W LOGISTICS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH 3W LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 3W LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Tư Vấn TFD Group
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Tư Vấn TFD Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Tư Vấn TFD Group
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Bolt Holdings
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty Cổ phần Bolt Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Bolt Holdings
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMART WOOD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMART WOOD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMART WOOD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ KẾ TOÁN THANH TRÍ
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ KẾ TOÁN THANH TRÍ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ KẾ TOÁN THANH TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất DBHOMES
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất DBHOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 8 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất DBHOMES
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DURABLE NEWTECH
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DURABLE NEWTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DURABLE NEWTECH
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TÀI CHÍNH THỊNH VƯỢNG
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH TÀI CHÍNH THỊNH VƯỢNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TÀI CHÍNH THỊNH VƯỢNG
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH Guta Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 3 Triệu Công ty TNHH Guta Việt Nam
Trên 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH LogiGear Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH LogiGear Việt Nam
Trên 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty Cổ Phần Mũ Xanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Mũ Xanh
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ TƯ VẤN ĐÔNG DU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ TƯ VẤN ĐÔNG DU
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH PRIME CAPITAL GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PRIME CAPITAL GROUP
1.5 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty Cổ Phần Global Online Branding làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Global Online Branding
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH IC&PARTNERS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH IC&PARTNERS Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty TNHH Tân Phú làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Tân Phú
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRANS PACIFIC GLOBAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRANS PACIFIC GLOBAL
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH Guta Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 3 Triệu Công ty TNHH Guta Việt Nam
Trên 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Tư Vấn Kinh Doanh Viva làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Tư Vấn Kinh Doanh Viva
9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty CP Vàng Bạc Đá Quý Lập Đức làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 4 Triệu Công ty CP Vàng Bạc Đá Quý Lập Đức
4 - 4.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH thời trang ANIMA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công ty TNHH thời trang ANIMA Việt Nam
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC AMERICAN STUDY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 6 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC AMERICAN STUDY
3 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Innovature làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu Innovature
6 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Cty TNHH TMDV XNK The Vigo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 6 Triệu Cty TNHH TMDV XNK The Vigo
5 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ASIALABS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ASIALABS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty Cổ Phần D1 Concepts làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần D1 Concepts
1 - 1.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH AM Accounting làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH AM Accounting
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Tư Vấn CAF làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Tư Vấn CAF
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH SUNRISE INS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SUNRISE INS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty TNHH Nam Việt Land làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Nam Việt Land
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH BBF VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BBF VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Tập Đoàn Novaon Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu Tập Đoàn Novaon Pro Company
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty Cổ phần Tư Vấn & Đại Lý Thuế TPM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ phần Tư Vấn & Đại Lý Thuế TPM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH SX TM DV ĐẶNG GIA TRANG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SX TM DV ĐẶNG GIA TRANG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VŨ HOÀNG TELECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VŨ HOÀNG TELECOM
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại và Sản Xuất Bao Bì Ánh Sáng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại và Sản Xuất Bao Bì Ánh Sáng
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty TNHH Xuất Nhập Khẩu KingFish làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 3 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Xuất Nhập Khẩu KingFish
2.5 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm