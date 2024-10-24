Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh kế toán Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 10 Lê Văn Miến, Thảo Điền, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu
Issue invoices and support GA take care AR
Check payment request documents and collect documents from requestors
Entry data in system
Participate in special projects with Line Managers
Perform the ad-hoc tasks as required by accounting team.
Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Internship duration: 6 months (Full time)
Open for 4th year student or fresher in Accounting/ Finance major at UEH, FTU, IUH
English written and spoken
Microsoft Office
Passion, hard – working, willing to learn, team oriented.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Allowance: 4,000,000 vnd/month
Free parking lot
Laptop provided
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
