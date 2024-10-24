Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Mức lương 2 - 4 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 10 Lê Văn Miến, Thảo Điền, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu

Issue invoices and support GA take care AR Check payment request documents and collect documents from requestors Entry data in system Participate in special projects with Line Managers Perform the ad-hoc tasks as required by accounting team.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Internship duration: 6 months (Full time) Open for 4th year student or fresher in Accounting/ Finance major at UEH, FTU, IUH English written and spoken Microsoft Office Passion, hard – working, willing to learn, team oriented.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Allowance: 4,000,000 vnd/month Free parking lot Laptop provided

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA

