Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH On Digitals làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 2 Triệu

Công ty TNHH On Digitals
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/05/2025
Công ty TNHH On Digitals

Thực tập sinh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại Công ty TNHH On Digitals

Mức lương
2 - 2 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 75 Hồ Hảo Hớn, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương 2 - 2 Triệu

Do keyword research and analyze search trends to grasp users’ needs.
Outline, write, and proofread SEO articles according to the company\'s instructions and requirements.
Optimize all aspects of content for SEO, including keywords, internal links, visual elements, etc.
Ensure that the content is accurate, engaging, and optimized for SEO.
Publish content on the company’s website or other platforms.
Participate in developing SEO strategies for websites of the company or clients.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Students or new graduates from majors related to English, Marketing, Communications,etc.
Good English proficiency with good writing and editing skills
Proficiency in using Microsoft Office
Familiar with at least 1 keyword research tool (such as SEMrush or Ahrefs)
Basic knowledge of SEO and digital marketing is an advantage
Basic knowledge of HTML and Content Management Systems is an advantage

Tại Công ty TNHH On Digitals Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Allowance: 2,000,000 VND/month
Working hours: 9 AM - 6 PM, Mon - Fri
Chance to become an official employee
Regular training and professional development. Experience working in a professional, dynamic environment with people passionate about Digital Marketing - Opportunity to become an official employee after internship - Participate in the company\'s team building activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH On Digitals

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH On Digitals

Công ty TNHH On Digitals

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 412 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, District 3, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

