Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH On Digitals làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 2 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại Công ty TNHH On Digitals
- Hồ Chí Minh: 75 Hồ Hảo Hớn, Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương 2 - 2 Triệu
Do keyword research and analyze search trends to grasp users’ needs.
Outline, write, and proofread SEO articles according to the company\'s instructions and requirements.
Optimize all aspects of content for SEO, including keywords, internal links, visual elements, etc.
Ensure that the content is accurate, engaging, and optimized for SEO.
Publish content on the company’s website or other platforms.
Participate in developing SEO strategies for websites of the company or clients.
Với Mức Lương 2 - 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good English proficiency with good writing and editing skills
Proficiency in using Microsoft Office
Familiar with at least 1 keyword research tool (such as SEMrush or Ahrefs)
Basic knowledge of SEO and digital marketing is an advantage
Basic knowledge of HTML and Content Management Systems is an advantage
Tại Công ty TNHH On Digitals Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working hours: 9 AM - 6 PM, Mon - Fri
Chance to become an official employee
Regular training and professional development. Experience working in a professional, dynamic environment with people passionate about Digital Marketing - Opportunity to become an official employee after internship - Participate in the company\'s team building activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH On Digitals
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
Marketing Challengers 2025: Đường đua cho Marketer trẻ chính thức khởi động
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI