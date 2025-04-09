Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH On Digitals làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 2 Triệu

Mức lương 2 - 2 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 75 Hồ Hảo Hớn, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương 2 - 2 Triệu

Do keyword research and analyze search trends to grasp users’ needs.

Outline, write, and proofread SEO articles according to the company\'s instructions and requirements.

Optimize all aspects of content for SEO, including keywords, internal links, visual elements, etc.

Ensure that the content is accurate, engaging, and optimized for SEO.

Publish content on the company’s website or other platforms.

Participate in developing SEO strategies for websites of the company or clients.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Students or new graduates from majors related to English, Marketing, Communications,etc.

Good English proficiency with good writing and editing skills

Proficiency in using Microsoft Office

Familiar with at least 1 keyword research tool (such as SEMrush or Ahrefs)

Basic knowledge of SEO and digital marketing is an advantage

Basic knowledge of HTML and Content Management Systems is an advantage

Tại Công ty TNHH On Digitals Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Allowance: 2,000,000 VND/month

Working hours: 9 AM - 6 PM, Mon - Fri

Chance to become an official employee

Regular training and professional development. Experience working in a professional, dynamic environment with people passionate about Digital Marketing - Opportunity to become an official employee after internship - Participate in the company\'s team building activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH On Digitals

