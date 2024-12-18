Tuyển Trình dược viên Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trình dược viên Tại Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company
- Hà Nội:
Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Trình dược viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Based location:
- 1 MR ETC Hà Nội (Viện Tim) - Huyết Áp
- 1 MR ETC Thanh Hóa - Tim Mạch, Tĩnh mạch
- 1 MR ETC Long An - Huyết áp, Tim Mạch, Tĩnh mạch
- 1 MR ETC Bình Dương - Tim Mạch, Tĩnh mạch
- 1 MR ETC Đắk Lắk, Đắc Nông - Huyết áp, Tim Mạch, Tĩnh mạch
- 1 MR ETC Tây Ninh - Huyết áp, Tim Mạch, Tĩnh mạch
- 1 Therapeutic Education Specialist - Nam Định, Thái Bình, Hải Phòng - Elfie
Mission:
- To achieve business target assigned by the Company
- To represent the Company in front of customer & partners
- To promote and convince doctors our product is a best clinical product for patients.
- To create and maintain a good relationship with Doctors, pharmacist, Board of Hospitals &TAEs in a territory
Main responsibilities:
- To work strategically by using scientific documents in order to increase the awareness of Doctor, Pharmacist about Servier products
- To catch territory information (customer, products, competitors,...) in order to plan and implement the objectives effectively.
- To make and submit call reports. To report on time to superior Doctor's request/complaint in order to find solutions.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Good communication and convincing skill.
- Able to work under high pressure.
- Teamwork, positive thinking, friendly.
- Good at problem solving and strategic planning
Tại Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Lương thưởng cạnh tranh, lộ trình thăng tiến rõ ràng..
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Chế độ Bảo hiểm và ngày nghỉ theo quy định hiện hành của Luật Lao động.
- 18 annual leave
- 1 birthday leave
- 1 Christmas
- 1 new year (31 & 1)
- 10 Sick leave with pay
Đào tạo
Đào tạo bài bản về nghiệp vụ, kĩ năng, sản phẩm và các kĩ năng khác phục vụ công việc. Tham gia các khoá đào tạo và dự các kỳ họp toàn công ty trong và ngoài nước (Cycle meeting, NC,...)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
