Tuyển Trình dược viên Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Based location:

- 1 MR ETC Hà Nội (Viện Tim) - Huyết Áp

- 1 MR ETC Thanh Hóa - Tim Mạch, Tĩnh mạch

- 1 MR ETC Long An - Huyết áp, Tim Mạch, Tĩnh mạch

- 1 MR ETC Bình Dương - Tim Mạch, Tĩnh mạch

- 1 MR ETC Đắk Lắk, Đắc Nông - Huyết áp, Tim Mạch, Tĩnh mạch

- 1 MR ETC Tây Ninh - Huyết áp, Tim Mạch, Tĩnh mạch

- 1 Therapeutic Education Specialist - Nam Định, Thái Bình, Hải Phòng - Elfie

Mission:

- To achieve business target assigned by the Company

- To represent the Company in front of customer & partners

- To promote and convince doctors our product is a best clinical product for patients.

- To create and maintain a good relationship with Doctors, pharmacist, Board of Hospitals &TAEs in a territory

Main responsibilities:

- To work strategically by using scientific documents in order to increase the awareness of Doctor, Pharmacist about Servier products

- To catch territory information (customer, products, competitors,...) in order to plan and implement the objectives effectively.

- To make and submit call reports. To report on time to superior Doctor's request/complaint in order to find solutions.