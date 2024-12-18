Tuyển Trình dược viên Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trình dược viên Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/01/2025
Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company

Trình dược viên

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trình dược viên Tại Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- |||,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Trình dược viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Based location:
- 1 MR ETC Hà Nội (Viện Tim) - Huyết Áp
- 1 MR ETC Thanh Hóa - Tim Mạch, Tĩnh mạch
- 1 MR ETC Long An - Huyết áp, Tim Mạch, Tĩnh mạch
- 1 MR ETC Bình Dương - Tim Mạch, Tĩnh mạch
- 1 MR ETC Đắk Lắk, Đắc Nông - Huyết áp, Tim Mạch, Tĩnh mạch
- 1 MR ETC Tây Ninh - Huyết áp, Tim Mạch, Tĩnh mạch
- 1 Therapeutic Education Specialist - Nam Định, Thái Bình, Hải Phòng - Elfie
Mission:
- To achieve business target assigned by the Company
- To represent the Company in front of customer & partners
- To promote and convince doctors our product is a best clinical product for patients.
- To create and maintain a good relationship with Doctors, pharmacist, Board of Hospitals &TAEs in a territory
Main responsibilities:
- To work strategically by using scientific documents in order to increase the awareness of Doctor, Pharmacist about Servier products
- To catch territory information (customer, products, competitors,...) in order to plan and implement the objectives effectively.
- To make and submit call reports. To report on time to superior Doctor's request/complaint in order to find solutions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Pharmacist or Doctor background.
- Good communication and convincing skill.
- Able to work under high pressure.
- Teamwork, positive thinking, friendly.
- Good at problem solving and strategic planning

Tại Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Lương thưởng cạnh tranh, lộ trình thăng tiến rõ ràng..
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Chế độ Bảo hiểm và ngày nghỉ theo quy định hiện hành của Luật Lao động.
- 18 annual leave
- 1 birthday leave
- 1 Christmas
- 1 new year (31 & 1)
- 10 Sick leave with pay
Đào tạo
Đào tạo bài bản về nghiệp vụ, kĩ năng, sản phẩm và các kĩ năng khác phục vụ công việc. Tham gia các khoá đào tạo và dự các kỳ họp toàn công ty trong và ngoài nước (Cycle meeting, NC,...)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company

Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 81-85 Hàm Nghi, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-trinh-duoc-vien-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job270063
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI ATHENA
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI ATHENA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI ATHENA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Abbott
Tuyển Trình dược viên Abbott làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Abbott
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Lào Cai Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TITAFA
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TITAFA làm việc tại Tiền Giang thu nhập 100000 - 200000 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TITAFA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Tiền Giang Đồng Tháp Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM DINH DƯỠNG ANH NGUYÊN ĐỨC
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM DINH DƯỠNG ANH NGUYÊN ĐỨC làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM DINH DƯỠNG ANH NGUYÊN ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI TÂN THIÊN TINH
Tuyển Trình dược viên CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI TÂN THIÊN TINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI TÂN THIÊN TINH
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Phú Thọ Thái Nguyên Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Bắc Ninh Lạng Sơn Ninh Bình Hưng Yên Thanh Hóa Nghệ An Hà Tĩnh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SANTAV
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SANTAV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SANTAV
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Gia Lai Đồng Nai Trà Vinh Bến Tre Bình Dương Hậu Giang Lâm Đồng Khánh Hòa Thanh Hóa Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM MERACINE CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM MERACINE CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM MERACINE CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Quảng Ngãi Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Y Tế MK
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công Ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Y Tế MK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Y Tế MK
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI ATHENA
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI ATHENA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI ATHENA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Abbott
Tuyển Trình dược viên Abbott làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Abbott
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Lào Cai Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TITAFA
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TITAFA làm việc tại Tiền Giang thu nhập 100000 - 200000 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TITAFA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Tiền Giang Đồng Tháp Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM DINH DƯỠNG ANH NGUYÊN ĐỨC
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM DINH DƯỠNG ANH NGUYÊN ĐỨC làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM DINH DƯỠNG ANH NGUYÊN ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI TÂN THIÊN TINH
Tuyển Trình dược viên CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI TÂN THIÊN TINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI TÂN THIÊN TINH
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Phú Thọ Thái Nguyên Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Bắc Ninh Lạng Sơn Ninh Bình Hưng Yên Thanh Hóa Nghệ An Hà Tĩnh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SANTAV
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SANTAV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SANTAV
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Gia Lai Đồng Nai Trà Vinh Bến Tre Bình Dương Hậu Giang Lâm Đồng Khánh Hòa Thanh Hóa Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM MERACINE CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM MERACINE CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM MERACINE CHI NHÁNH ĐÀ NẴNG
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Quảng Ngãi Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Y Tế MK
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công Ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Y Tế MK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Y Tế MK
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trình dược viên Công Ty TNHH TM DV & SX Việt Tường làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH TM DV & SX Việt Tường
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công Ty TNHH dược phẩm Y Med làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH dược phẩm Y Med
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công ty Cổ Phần Ameriver Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Ameriver Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công ty TNHH RM Healthcare làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH RM Healthcare
7 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công ty DP Y-MED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu Công ty DP Y-MED
10 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY TNHH SILAB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD CÔNG TY TNHH SILAB VIỆT NAM
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Genki Fami Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Genki Fami Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công Ty TNHH Novo Nordisk Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Novo Nordisk Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Medbolide làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Medbolide
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM TRANFA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM TRANFA
15 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công ty cổ phần dược phẩm và đầu tư quốc tế An Phát làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần dược phẩm và đầu tư quốc tế An Phát
6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công ty cổ phần dược phẩm và đầu tư quốc tế An Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần dược phẩm và đầu tư quốc tế An Phát
6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công ty TNHH Dược phẩm Việt Pháp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dược phẩm Việt Pháp
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trình dược viên JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận JobsGO Recruit
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Bảo Phương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Bảo Phương
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Bách Niên làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Bách Niên
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dược Phẩm Phương Linh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dược Phẩm Phương Linh
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Medbolide làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Medbolide
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Tùng Linh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Tùng Linh
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên Công ty TNHH Minthacare làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Minthacare
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM QUỐC TẾ ANPHAMEC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM QUỐC TẾ ANPHAMEC
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ CHÂU AN PHÚ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ CHÂU AN PHÚ
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CP TM DƯỢC SAO MAI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP TM DƯỢC SAO MAI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY TNHH Y DƯỢC ĐẠI PHÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH Y DƯỢC ĐẠI PHÁT
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MINH PHƯƠNG PHARMA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MINH PHƯƠNG PHARMA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM TRUNG TÍN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM TRUNG TÍN
7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trình dược viên CÔNG TY TNHH TUỆ LINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TUỆ LINH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm