Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Air Liquide Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Air Liquide Viet Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Trưởng phòng nhân sự

Mức lương
500 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot I

- 2A, SHTP, City, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 9, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng nhân sự Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD

Air Liquide Vietnam
Founded in 1996, Air Liquide Vietnam is a leading industrial gas supplier in the country with country wide coverage. Air Liquide Vietnam’s operations include more than 10 production units at different sites across the country supporting a full spectrum of industries including electronics, automotive, glass, metals, food, petrochemicals, and healthcare. The quality of Air Liquide Vietnam products has been awarded with both Golden FDI and Golden Dragon awards for foreign invested companies in Vietnam.
Aligned with Air Liquide’s, Air Liquide Vietnam aims to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition.
How Will You Be Contributing to Our Success?
The PG Business Developer is responsible for driving the new business and market growth for the Package Gasses business. You will be responsible for growing sales & profitability, and developing intimate knowledge of customers through existing and new business. You will build key customer relationships, identify business opportunities, and close business deals while maintaining an extensive knowledge of current market conditions.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: (1) Ha Noi Office (Capital Tower, floor 11, 109 Tran Hung Dao Street, Hoan Kiem District, Ha Noi); (2) Yen Phong Plant; (3) Bắc Ninh Plant; (4) Sai Gon Hi Tech Park, Dist 9, HCM

