Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH TPIsoftware làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng UI/UX Designer Tại Công ty TNHH TPIsoftware
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Level 10, Lim Tower 3, 29A Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, Dakao Ward, District 1, HCMC., Quận 10, Quận 10
Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Work with development team to understand user experience/business requirement to create prototype for proposal idea/concept/mockup.
Define clear application workflow and specific screen for development team.
Create original graphic designs (e.g., images, sketches and tables)
Conduct layout adjustment based on user feedback
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum 1+ years of working experience in UI/UX web/mobile design
Tại Công ty TNHH TPIsoftware Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13-month salary and performance bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH TPIsoftware
