Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH TPIsoftware làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Level 10, Lim Tower 3, 29A Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, Dakao Ward, District 1, HCMC., Quận 10, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Work with development team to understand user experience/business requirement to create prototype for proposal idea/concept/mockup.

Define clear application workflow and specific screen for development team.

Create original graphic designs (e.g., images, sketches and tables)

Conduct layout adjustment based on user feedback

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 1+ years of working experience in UI/UX web/mobile design

Creativity and imagination a must

Knowledge of design software like Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop

Proficient with Photoshop, lnDesign, Illustrator, or other visual design and wire framing tools

Knowledge of basic HTML, CSS3, JavaScript, web programming tools, and CMS (WordPress or Joomla)

Experienced with tools like Sketch, Figma, Invision, Gitlab

Ability to work to tight deadlines.

Ability to do multi-task

Be careful, responsible and creative

Prefer to know how to draw by hand

Tại Công ty TNHH TPIsoftware Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13-month salary and performance bonus

Full social benefits in accordance with the company and the Vietnam Law

Premium health care & accident insurance

Friendly working environment with strong startup culture

Team building, Company trip, Year-end party, etc.

40 flexible working hours per week from Monday to Friday

Salary review at least one time per year based on employee's performance and contribution

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH TPIsoftware

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin