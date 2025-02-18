Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 16 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 36 Nguyễn Văn Kỉnh, Phường Thạnh Mỹ Lợi, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Đến 16 Triệu

Participating in product development, UI/UX design for App, Website, Facebook,... for all company projects.

Work with Marketing department to design Digital Banner, Poster, Brochure, catalog, profile for company's communication channels such as Website, Facebook, Youtube,...

Create design items that are consistent with the company's brand and project goals.

Responsible for collecting and evaluating user requirements and converting them into design ideas that meet customer needs and create a better user experience.

Develop and conceptualize a comprehensive UX/UI design strategy for the project

Perform other tasks as assigned by direct manager.

Với Mức Lương Đến 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from university majoring in design;

Have at least 2 years of experience

Have good knowledge of UI/UX, XD, Figma

Proficient in using AI design software, Photoshop, Illustration,...

Have a good taste, creativity, openness, regularly update new design trends.

Eager to learn, persevering, positive outlook on life;

Able to withstand pressure on work quality and schedule, with a high sense of responsibility.

Please attach your portfolio with your resume when applying.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary (12-16M)

Young, dynamic and fun working environment

13th month salary + project bonus

Monthly birthday party, quarterly team building and other events: Halloween, Christmas Day, Woman's Day,...

Free foods and drinks at pantry

Opportunities for training abroad with long-term employees.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI

