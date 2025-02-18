Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 16 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
UI/UX Designer

Mức lương
Đến 16 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 36 Nguyễn Văn Kỉnh, Phường Thạnh Mỹ Lợi, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Đến 16 Triệu

Participating in product development, UI/UX design for App, Website, Facebook,... for all company projects.
Work with Marketing department to design Digital Banner, Poster, Brochure, catalog, profile for company's communication channels such as Website, Facebook, Youtube,...
Create design items that are consistent with the company's brand and project goals.
Responsible for collecting and evaluating user requirements and converting them into design ideas that meet customer needs and create a better user experience.
Develop and conceptualize a comprehensive UX/UI design strategy for the project
Perform other tasks as assigned by direct manager.

Với Mức Lương Đến 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from university majoring in design;
Have at least 2 years of experience
Have good knowledge of UI/UX, XD, Figma
Proficient in using AI design software, Photoshop, Illustration,...
Have a good taste, creativity, openness, regularly update new design trends.
Eager to learn, persevering, positive outlook on life;
Able to withstand pressure on work quality and schedule, with a high sense of responsibility.
Please attach your portfolio with your resume when applying.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary (12-16M)
Young, dynamic and fun working environment
13th month salary + project bonus
Monthly birthday party, quarterly team building and other events: Halloween, Christmas Day, Woman's Day,...
Free foods and drinks at pantry
Opportunities for training abroad with long-term employees.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 36 Nguyễn Văn Kỉnh, Phường Thạnh Mỹ Lợi, Q2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

