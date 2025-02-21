Tuyển UI/UX Designer MDC Precision Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD

MDC Precision Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
MDC Precision Vietnam

UI/UX Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng UI/UX Designer Tại MDC Precision Vietnam

Mức lương
Đến 1,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 28 Mai Chi Tho St., An Phu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Đến 1,200 USD

Benefits:
- Fixed 13th month bonus, 14th month bonus this bonus will be based on the result of KPI.
- 15 working days of annual leave/year.
- Work only 2 Saturdays in a month.
Working:
- In representative office at 28 Mai Chi Tho St., An Phu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.
Responsibilities:
• A creative problem-solver with expertise in UX trends is needed to deliver high-quality designs
• Conduct user research through interviews, and usability tests to understand user needs and behaviors
• Collaborate with product managers to align designs with business goals and user expectations
• Develop personas, user flows, wireframes, and prototypes to visualize and validate ideas
• Create visually appealing, user-friendly interfaces adhering to brand guidelines.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must-Have:
• 5 years of professional experience designing simple, intuitive, and modern web experiences

Tại MDC Precision Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MDC Precision Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

MDC Precision Vietnam

MDC Precision Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Factory No. 6, Vo Van Tan street, Nhon Trach 3 Industrial Park, Dong Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

