Tuyển UI/UX Designer MDC Precision Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD

Benefits:

- Fixed 13th month bonus, 14th month bonus this bonus will be based on the result of KPI.

- 15 working days of annual leave/year.

- Work only 2 Saturdays in a month.

Working:

- In representative office at 28 Mai Chi Tho St., An Phu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Responsibilities:

• A creative problem-solver with expertise in UX trends is needed to deliver high-quality designs

• Conduct user research through interviews, and usability tests to understand user needs and behaviors

• Collaborate with product managers to align designs with business goals and user expectations

• Develop personas, user flows, wireframes, and prototypes to visualize and validate ideas

• Create visually appealing, user-friendly interfaces adhering to brand guidelines.