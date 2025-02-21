Tuyển UI/UX Designer MDC Precision Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng UI/UX Designer Tại MDC Precision Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 28 Mai Chi Tho St., An Phu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Đến 1,200 USD
Benefits:
- Fixed 13th month bonus, 14th month bonus this bonus will be based on the result of KPI.
- 15 working days of annual leave/year.
- Work only 2 Saturdays in a month.
Working:
- In representative office at 28 Mai Chi Tho St., An Phu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.
Responsibilities:
• A creative problem-solver with expertise in UX trends is needed to deliver high-quality designs
• Conduct user research through interviews, and usability tests to understand user needs and behaviors
• Collaborate with product managers to align designs with business goals and user expectations
• Develop personas, user flows, wireframes, and prototypes to visualize and validate ideas
• Create visually appealing, user-friendly interfaces adhering to brand guidelines.
Với Mức Lương Đến 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• 5 years of professional experience designing simple, intuitive, and modern web experiences
Tại MDC Precision Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MDC Precision Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
