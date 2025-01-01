Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển Chưa cập nhật Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Căn số A2.00 - 01, Tháp A2, Khu Chung Cư Phức Hợp M1 (Sarimi), số 74 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:

Vulcan Labs is one of the largest publishers on the App Store and Android platforms. We continuously develop and publish mobile applications focusing on new technologies such as AI on the way to conquering globally.

As a UI/UX designer in our team, you will:

Conduct user and market research to fully discover user needs and problems.

Conceptualize and deliver a design to solve user's problems with an excellent experience.

Study different design perspectives to bring the best performing options for company products.

Continuously research user behaviors to create iterative improvements on product user interfaces.

Involve in building design systems, components, and product maps for mobile and web applications.

Support Development team with design implementation.

Interact with Product Owner and iterate designs based on user feedback.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2. Job requirement

Bachelor’s degree in graphic design, computer science, or a related field.

Have 3++ years experience in Mobile apps (Android, iOS) & responsive website design.

Strong graphic design skills.

Ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.

Experience in user research and competitor research is an advantage.

Catch the latest design trends, up-to-date knowledge of design softwares like Figma, Figjam, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Protopie, etc,...

Excellent problem-solving skills and have a keen eye for detail.

Strong communication and presentation skills and collaboration skills.

Bonus points if you are experienced in AI domain.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

3. Why do you love working here?

SALARY & BONUS: Additionally to the 13th-month salary, you will have an attractive remuneration package including bonuses based on the KPI and hot rewards for each project. Salary review occurs twice annually based on performance and contribution.

BEING A GREAT CULTURE: You will participate in the development team of top chart applications globally at a cool office with young and friendly talents with a global approach.

CHALLENGE YOURSELF: You have an opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology: Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence and challenge your career path with the meaning of “ Go Big or Go Home”.

NO BARRIERS: You are independent to give ideas and design innovative products to serve millions of global users and products will stand on top of technological trends.

OTHER BENEFITS: We have so many events such as company trips, team building, birthday party, year-end party.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs

