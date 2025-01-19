Tuyển UI/UX Designer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 84A/5 Trần Hữu Trang, phường 15, quận Phú Nhuận, Phú Nhuận, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

Create intuitive, user-friendly interfaces for websites and reporting dashboards.

Design mobile-first, responsive layouts.

Conduct UX research, wireframing, and prototyping to enhance user experience.

Collaborate with developers to ensure technical feasibility and smooth implementation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tools: Figma, Adobe XD, or Sketch.

Proficiency in user testing and feedback incorporation.

Knowledge of accessibility standards and responsive design.

Desired Traits:

Strong creative and collaborative skills.

Agile mindset with a focus on iterative improvements.

A good understanding of user-centric design principles.

Good English communication skills.

Tại TMA Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career

Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer

A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued

Technical & Soft skills internal training courses

Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league ...) are held annually

Competitive salary and bonus

Total Health Care Insurance

Loan Fund

Team Building Fund

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin