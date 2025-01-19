Tuyển UI/UX Designer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng UI/UX Designer Tại TMA Solutions
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 84A/5 Trần Hữu Trang, phường 15, quận Phú Nhuận, Phú Nhuận, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities:
Create intuitive, user-friendly interfaces for websites and reporting dashboards.
Design mobile-first, responsive layouts.
Conduct UX research, wireframing, and prototyping to enhance user experience.
Collaborate with developers to ensure technical feasibility and smooth implementation.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tools: Figma, Adobe XD, or Sketch.
Proficiency in user testing and feedback incorporation.
Knowledge of accessibility standards and responsive design.
Desired Traits:
Strong creative and collaborative skills.
Agile mindset with a focus on iterative improvements.
A good understanding of user-centric design principles.
Good English communication skills.
Tại TMA Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working in an international, dynamic and professional environment with many opportunities to develop career
Having opportunities of being trained oversea and working directly with oversea customer
A stable and rewarding position where your long-term commitment will be highly valued
Technical & Soft skills internal training courses
Many company activities (Sport and music festival, TMA Futsal league ...) are held annually
Competitive salary and bonus
Total Health Care Insurance
Loan Fund
Team Building Fund
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Solutions
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
