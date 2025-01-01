Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH Skylink Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng UI/UX Designer Tại Công ty TNHH Skylink Group
- Hồ Chí Minh: Cantavil, Số 1 Song Hành
- Xa lộ Hà Nội, Phường An Phú, TP.Thủ Đức, TP.HCM, Quận 2, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Design Stunning Interfaces: Develop sleek, modern user interfaces for our CRM system that are both visually appealing and highly functional.
Design Stunning Interfaces:
User-Centered Research: Conduct user research to uncover insights and translate them into impactful design solutions.
User-Centered Research:
Create Engaging Experiences: Design thoughtful UX solutions that make complex workflows intuitive and enjoyable.
Create Engaging Experiences:
Prototype Your Ideas: Build wireframes, interactive mockups, and prototypes to validate your designs and gather feedback.
Prototype Your Ideas:
Collaborate & Innovate: Work closely with product managers, developers, and fellow designers to ensure a seamless user experience across the product.
Collaborate & Innovate:
Stay Ahead of the Curve: Keep up with the latest design trends and best practices, applying fresh ideas to continually improve the product.
Stay Ahead of the Curve:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience:
Skills:
Proficient in Figma, Adobe XD, Sketch, or similar tools.
Figma, Adobe XD, Sketch
Strong grasp of wireframing, prototyping, and UX/UI principles.
wireframing
prototyping
UX/UI principles
Great communication skills and a team player mentality.
Strong problem-solving skills and a passion for creative design solutions.
Good English reading comprehension is required for collaborating and understanding design materials and documentation.
Good English reading comprehension
Tại Công ty TNHH Skylink Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunity to work on cutting-edge technologies.
Flexible work hours and remote working options.
Collaborative and inclusive work environment.
Opportunities for career growth and development.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Skylink Group
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI