Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH Skylink Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Cantavil, Số 1 Song Hành - Xa lộ Hà Nội, Phường An Phú, TP.Thủ Đức, TP.HCM, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design Stunning Interfaces: Develop sleek, modern user interfaces for our CRM system that are both visually appealing and highly functional.

User-Centered Research: Conduct user research to uncover insights and translate them into impactful design solutions.

Create Engaging Experiences: Design thoughtful UX solutions that make complex workflows intuitive and enjoyable.

Prototype Your Ideas: Build wireframes, interactive mockups, and prototypes to validate your designs and gather feedback.

Collaborate & Innovate: Work closely with product managers, developers, and fellow designers to ensure a seamless user experience across the product.

Stay Ahead of the Curve: Keep up with the latest design trends and best practices, applying fresh ideas to continually improve the product.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: 3-4 years of experience as a UI/UX Designer with a portfolio showcasing strong design skills. CRM or SaaS experience is a plus.

Proficient in Figma, Adobe XD, Sketch, or similar tools.

Strong grasp of wireframing, prototyping, and UX/UI principles.

Great communication skills and a team player mentality.

Strong problem-solving skills and a passion for creative design solutions.

Good English reading comprehension is required for collaborating and understanding design materials and documentation.

Tại Công ty TNHH Skylink Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits.

Opportunity to work on cutting-edge technologies.

Flexible work hours and remote working options.

Collaborative and inclusive work environment.

Opportunities for career growth and development.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Skylink Group

