Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

UI/UX Designer

ABOUT THE JOB

Conduct user research to identify user needs and pain points.

Develop user personas, journey maps, and wireframes to guide design decisions.

Design visually appealing, user-centric interfaces for web and mobile applications.

Collaborate with product owners, developers, and designers to ensure cohesive design strategies.

Prototype and refine UI/UX designs based on user feedback and usability testing.

Implement basic frontend interfaces using HTML and CSS.

Stay updated with UI/UX trends, tools, and techniques to improve designs and workflows.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

ABOUT YOU

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, design, or a related field.

2+ years of experience in UI/UX design tools like Figma, Sketch, or Adobe XD.

Knowledge of web design principles, responsive design, and accessibility standards.

Experience with front-end development technologies (HTML, CSS).

Good communication skills in English and Vietnamese.

You demonstrate excellent attention to detail, creativity, and collaborative problem-solving skills.

Được Hưởng

WHY AMARIS?

13th-month salary

14+ annual leaves per year

Premium healthcare insurance, starting from your probation period

Project reviews and yearly performance appraisals

Annual company trips

Teambuilding activities: Team lunch/dinner, events, and celebrations, sports clubs (football, yoga, badminton, etc.)

International team with flexible working time + hybrid working

Tailor-made career path

Technical workshops and training courses

Mobility: Opportunities to be on-site abroad in our offices in over 60+ countries

Equal Opportunity

Amaris Consulting is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace. We are committed to promoting diversity within the workforce and creating an inclusive working environment. For this purpose, we welcome applications from all qualified candidates, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, beliefs, age, marital status, disability, or other characteristics.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

