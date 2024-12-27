Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/01/2025
UI/UX Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng UI/UX Designer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
Chưa cập nhật
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THE JOB
Conduct user research to identify user needs and pain points.
Develop user personas, journey maps, and wireframes to guide design decisions.
Design visually appealing, user-centric interfaces for web and mobile applications.
Collaborate with product owners, developers, and designers to ensure cohesive design strategies.
Prototype and refine UI/UX designs based on user feedback and usability testing.
Implement basic frontend interfaces using HTML and CSS.
Stay updated with UI/UX trends, tools, and techniques to improve designs and workflows.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

ABOUT YOU
Bachelor’s degree in computer science, design, or a related field.
2+ years of experience in UI/UX design tools like Figma, Sketch, or Adobe XD.
Knowledge of web design principles, responsive design, and accessibility standards.
Experience with front-end development technologies (HTML, CSS).
Good communication skills in English and Vietnamese.
You demonstrate excellent attention to detail, creativity, and collaborative problem-solving skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WHY AMARIS?
13th-month salary
14+ annual leaves per year
Premium healthcare insurance, starting from your probation period
Project reviews and yearly performance appraisals
Annual company trips
Teambuilding activities: Team lunch/dinner, events, and celebrations, sports clubs (football, yoga, badminton, etc.)
International team with flexible working time + hybrid working
Tailor-made career path
Technical workshops and training courses
Mobility: Opportunities to be on-site abroad in our offices in over 60+ countries
Equal Opportunity
Amaris Consulting is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace. We are committed to promoting diversity within the workforce and creating an inclusive working environment. For this purpose, we welcome applications from all qualified candidates, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, beliefs, age, marital status, disability, or other characteristics.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 15, tòa nhà Viettel, 285 Cách Mạng Tháng 8, Phường 12, Quận 10, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

