Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu

We are looking for a highly skilled designer and a good team player with at least 1 year of experience to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will play a key role in the design and development of our web and application solutions. We surround ourselves with clear-minded people-ready to voice their opinions and ideas-on a common mission-to propel our clients into the future-to make positive impacts.

What You Can Expect

Join a fast-growing IT Solutions company in Southeast Asia, collaborating with global clients across various sectors such as startups in Southeast Asia, Australia, and the UK.

100% involvement in projects with international enterprises, offering you exposure to diverse challenges and opportunities to enhance your expertise.

Be part of a dynamic, highly skilled team focused on innovation and quality delivery.

Enjoy a clear path for personal and professional development through on-the-job training, mentorship programs, and participation in workshops and seminars.

Opportunities for career advancement, with the potential to take on leadership roles within a rapidly growing organization.

Main Responsibilities

Execute design projects from conceptualization to completion;

Document design systems in comprehensive guidelines and finalize template and asset files for final delivery;

Collaborate with senior designers, product managers, and developers to execute designs and gather feedback;

Support the design of portfolios, brochures, and other digital assets for the company.

Must have

1+ years of experience as a Designer (UI/UX experience is a must, graphic design experience is a plus);

Bachelor's degree in Design, or a related field, with a focus on developing a professional career in art and design;

Proficiency in design tools such as Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, or After Effects;

A portfolio of professional UI/UX design work for both web and mobile platforms;

Good communication and teamwork skills;

Ability to research related products and information for work;

Multi-tasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks.

Nice to have

Proficiency in English, both spoken and written.

Semi-annual performance reviews with salary adjustments.

12+ days of annual leave.

Lunch and parking allowance.

Access to PS4 games/billiards during leisure time.

Monthly team-building activities.

Monthly birthday gifts for staff.

Company-sponsored social events and gatherings.

Regular training and knowledge-sharing sessions.

Company-wide annual trip.

Private health check-ups.

Opportunity for advancement to a team leadership role based on demonstrated leadership skills.

