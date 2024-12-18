Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/01/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS

UI/UX Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng UI/UX Designer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS

Mức lương
10 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: C0013

- SARINA

- 62 Hoàng Thế Thiện, Phường An Lợi Đông, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu

We are looking for a highly skilled designer and a good team player with at least 1 year of experience to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will play a key role in the design and development of our web and application solutions. We surround ourselves with clear-minded people-ready to voice their opinions and ideas-on a common mission-to propel our clients into the future-to make positive impacts.
What You Can Expect
Join a fast-growing IT Solutions company in Southeast Asia, collaborating with global clients across various sectors such as startups in Southeast Asia, Australia, and the UK.
100% involvement in projects with international enterprises, offering you exposure to diverse challenges and opportunities to enhance your expertise.
Be part of a dynamic, highly skilled team focused on innovation and quality delivery.
Enjoy a clear path for personal and professional development through on-the-job training, mentorship programs, and participation in workshops and seminars.
Opportunities for career advancement, with the potential to take on leadership roles within a rapidly growing organization.
Main Responsibilities
Execute design projects from conceptualization to completion;
Document design systems in comprehensive guidelines and finalize template and asset files for final delivery;
Collaborate with senior designers, product managers, and developers to execute designs and gather feedback;
Support the design of portfolios, brochures, and other digital assets for the company.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have
1+ years of experience as a Designer (UI/UX experience is a must, graphic design experience is a plus);
Bachelor's degree in Design, or a related field, with a focus on developing a professional career in art and design;
Proficiency in design tools such as Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, or After Effects;
A portfolio of professional UI/UX design work for both web and mobile platforms;
Good communication and teamwork skills;
Ability to research related products and information for work;
Multi-tasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks.
Nice to have
Proficiency in English, both spoken and written.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Semi-annual performance reviews with salary adjustments.
12+ days of annual leave.
Lunch and parking allowance.
Access to PS4 games/billiards during leisure time.
Monthly team-building activities.
Monthly birthday gifts for staff.
Company-sponsored social events and gatherings.
Regular training and knowledge-sharing sessions.
Company-wide annual trip.
Private health check-ups.
Opportunity for advancement to a team leadership role based on demonstrated leadership skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Căn số C-00.13, Tầng trệt, Chung cư lô C1, Số 62 đường Hoàng Thế Thiện, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

