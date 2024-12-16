Tuyển UI/UX Designer CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ BTG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 3, Victory Tower, số 12 đường Tân Trào, Phường Tân Phú,, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc

Analyze and understand user requirements to design user interface and experience for the app

Strong UI/UX design for apps, design systems, and products with a user-friendly approach.

Conduct tests and evaluate the quality of the interface and user experience, continuously proposing improvements.

Monitor new design trends, propose, and apply them to the work.

Collaborate closely with related departments (Marketing, Development, etc.) to choose the best UX design solutions.

Research and update current UI/UX design trends.

Plan and implement new designs.

Manage and update GUI when there are changes

Perform other tasks as requested by superiors.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Design/Art or equivalent.

At least 3 years of experience in a similar position.

Strong understanding of design principles across web and mobile platforms.

In-depth knowledge of design principles and user psychology.

Experience working with development teams and participating in real-world projects.

Proficient in design tools such as Adobe XD, Photoshop, Illustrator.

Strong ability to research and stay updated on market trends.

Creative mindset with a good sense of aesthetics.

Excellent communication skills, able to listen and convey messages effectively through both verbal communication and visualization.

Ability to create stylish and creative designs while ensuring consistency and adherence to UI/UX design standards.

Hand-drawing and sketching skills, along with knowledge of software such as After Effects, Spline, Blender, are major strengths and advantages.

Quyền Lợi

Salary 20.000.000 VND – 30.000.000 VND

Competitive income with 13th-month salary and attractive performance bonus.

Annual leave: 12 days/year and other leaves/public holidays in accordance with the Labor Law of Vietnam.

Opportunity to experience a great workplace where young & world-class talents work together passionately.

Clear and flexible career path.

Complimentary snacks, fruits, drinks every day.

Team building, company trip and monthly internal events.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

