Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán FT Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Receive & check payment documents (AP invoices, contract, and others supporting document) for completeness and compliance with Taxes, Company policies.

Record expenses and post AP invoices into the accounting system & Create supplier code on Oracle (if needed)

Prepare payment by bank transfer in accordance. Deal FX exchange for oversea payment

Update bank statements, booking all transactions related to bank /deposit, bank reconciliation.

Supervisor for AR accountant (AR, Credit limit, others)

VAT input report, AP aging report

Month-end closing for AP module, Balance sheet reconcile, save documents

Participate in projects related to systems

Detailed tasks will be discussed during the interview

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Finance, Accounting, Audit or related field.

Have experience in using SAP, Oracle, ERP system (preferred).

Have experience in Accounting, Finance, Audit, Taxes in large company.

Be self-confident, precise and well-organized.

Have ability to work under high pressure.

Have good communication skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams.

Attractive compensation & benefits;

Health care insurance;

Great allowances (lunch, parking, phone, birthday, happy hours....);

Work with experienced & strong team;

Friendly, dynamic & flexible working environments.

