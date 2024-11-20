Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán FT Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán FT Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FT Vietnam Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/12/2024
FT Vietnam Ltd.

Kế toán thanh toán

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán thanh toán Tại FT Vietnam Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 25th Floor E.Town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo, Dist 4, HCMC, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thanh toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Receive & check payment documents (AP invoices, contract, and others supporting document) for completeness and compliance with Taxes, Company policies.
Record expenses and post AP invoices into the accounting system & Create supplier code on Oracle (if needed)
Prepare payment by bank transfer in accordance. Deal FX exchange for oversea payment
Update bank statements, booking all transactions related to bank /deposit, bank reconciliation.
Supervisor for AR accountant (AR, Credit limit, others)
VAT input report, AP aging report
Month-end closing for AP module, Balance sheet reconcile, save documents
Participate in projects related to systems
Detailed tasks will be discussed during the interview

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Finance, Accounting, Audit or related field.
Have experience in using SAP, Oracle, ERP system (preferred).
Have experience in Accounting, Finance, Audit, Taxes in large company.
Be self-confident, precise and well-organized.
Have ability to work under high pressure.
Have good communication skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams.

Tại FT Vietnam Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive compensation & benefits;
Health care insurance;
Great allowances (lunch, parking, phone, birthday, happy hours....);
Work with experienced & strong team;
Friendly, dynamic & flexible working environments.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FT Vietnam Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FT Vietnam Ltd.

FT Vietnam Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 25th Floor E.Town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo, Dist 4, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-accountant-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job253714
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán BIM Group Quảng Ninh làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Cổng Vàng
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty Cổ Phần Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Cổng Vàng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Cổng Vàng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THAIHOLDINGS
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THAIHOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THAIHOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm công ty TNHH Vĩnh Cara Diamond Jewelry
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán công ty TNHH Vĩnh Cara Diamond Jewelry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
công ty TNHH Vĩnh Cara Diamond Jewelry
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG HOLDINGS
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANNA EYEGLASSES HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH ANNA EYEGLASSES HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANNA EYEGLASSES HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẠT PHƯƠNG HỘI AN Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẠT PHƯƠNG HỘI AN Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẠT PHƯƠNG HỘI AN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn 8 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Xe nâng Thiên Sơn
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty Cổ phần Xe nâng Thiên Sơn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Xe nâng Thiên Sơn
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Quảng Ninh Quảng Nam Đà Nẵng Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 101 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Quảng Bình Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán BIM Group Quảng Ninh làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Cổng Vàng
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty Cổ Phần Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Cổng Vàng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Cổng Vàng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THAIHOLDINGS
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THAIHOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THAIHOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm công ty TNHH Vĩnh Cara Diamond Jewelry
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán công ty TNHH Vĩnh Cara Diamond Jewelry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
công ty TNHH Vĩnh Cara Diamond Jewelry
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG HOLDINGS
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANNA EYEGLASSES HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH ANNA EYEGLASSES HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANNA EYEGLASSES HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẠT PHƯƠNG HỘI AN Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẠT PHƯƠNG HỘI AN Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẠT PHƯƠNG HỘI AN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn 8 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Xe nâng Thiên Sơn
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty Cổ phần Xe nâng Thiên Sơn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Xe nâng Thiên Sơn
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty TNHH Anh Quốc SG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH Anh Quốc SG
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BEN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BEN
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SEVEN SYSTEM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SEVEN SYSTEM VIỆT NAM
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty TNHH TM DV Xuất Nhập Khẩu Trung Anh Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 75 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH TM DV Xuất Nhập Khẩu Trung Anh Phát
75 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Nam Phúc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Nam Phúc
Trên 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty cổ phần Viva International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Viva International
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH THƯỜNG NHẬT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯỜNG NHẬT
12 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty TNHH Nguyễn Quang Sài Gòn Ô Tô làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Nguyễn Quang Sài Gòn Ô Tô
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty TNHH Hồ Tiêu Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Hồ Tiêu Việt
9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH TRƯƠNG ĐOÀN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRƯƠNG ĐOÀN
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 16 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui
11 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty Cổ Phần Greenpan làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Greenpan
11 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty TNHH Bureau Veritas Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Bureau Veritas Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT NÔNG NGHIỆP PHÁT NGHĨA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT NÔNG NGHIỆP PHÁT NGHĨA
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CHI NHÁNH - CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ KỸ THUẬT POWERTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHI NHÁNH - CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ KỸ THUẬT POWERTECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH AIR TIGER EXPRESS LOGISTICS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH AIR TIGER EXPRESS LOGISTICS VIỆT NAM
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SIBA FOOD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SIBA FOOD VIỆT NAM
12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 22 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Nhân Sự Global Door
13 - 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT NÔNG NGHIỆP PHÁT NGHĨA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT NÔNG NGHIỆP PHÁT NGHĨA
13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH TTS MEDICAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TTS MEDICAL
Tới 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY TNHH AIR TIGER EXPRESS LOGISTICS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH AIR TIGER EXPRESS LOGISTICS VIỆT NAM
Tới 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty Cổ phần Minh Hưng M&C Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Minh Hưng M&C Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP VẬN QUỐC TẾ RỒNG XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP VẬN QUỐC TẾ RỒNG XANH
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đất Vàng Phú Cường làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đất Vàng Phú Cường
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty TNHH Sheico Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sheico Việt Nam
8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO THƯƠNG MẠI SEN VÀNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO THƯƠNG MẠI SEN VÀNG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Sanaky Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Sanaky Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm