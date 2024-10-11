Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PT SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PT SOLUTIONS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PT SOLUTIONS

IT phần mềm

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 364 Bến Vân Đồn, Quận 4

- Design, develop, and maintain robust and scalable backend systems using Golang.
- Collaborate with front-end developers and other team members to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic.
- Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.
- Implement security and data protection measures.
- Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications.
- Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code.
- Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing software.
- Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.
- Document development processes, architecture, and standard components.

- 2+ years Golang experience in production use case.
- Knowledge/Experience of SQL and common relational database systems such as PostgreSQL and MySQL.
- Experience in Microservice Architecture.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Basic English communication required.
- Preferred Qualifications:
+ Knowledge/Experience of the following datastore: Redis, TimescaleDB
+ Experience golang web framework like Mux or Gin.

- Salary: Agreements.
- Performance review: 01 time/year.
- Friendly and professional teamwork environment.
- Many opportunities to develop personal skills.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PT SOLUTIONS

CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PT SOLUTIONS

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 43/5 Lý Thường Kiệt, Phường 7, Quận 11, TP Hồ Chí Minh

