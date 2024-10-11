Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PT SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 364 Bến Vân Đồn, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Design, develop, and maintain robust and scalable backend systems using Golang.

- Collaborate with front-end developers and other team members to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic.

- Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.

- Implement security and data protection measures.

- Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications.

- Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code.

- Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing software.

- Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.

- Document development processes, architecture, and standard components.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- 2+ years Golang experience in production use case.

- Knowledge/Experience of SQL and common relational database systems such as PostgreSQL and MySQL.

- Experience in Microservice Architecture.

- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

- Basic English communication required.

- Preferred Qualifications:

+ Knowledge/Experience of the following datastore: Redis, TimescaleDB

+ Experience golang web framework like Mux or Gin.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PT SOLUTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: Agreements.

- Performance review: 01 time/year.

- Friendly and professional teamwork environment.

- Many opportunities to develop personal skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PT SOLUTIONS

