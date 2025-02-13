Tuyển Backend Developer Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Backend Developer Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA

Backend Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: The Crest Residence, 15 Tran Bach Dang, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop, maintain, and optimize backend logic using pure PHP.
Design and manage MySQL and MariaDB databases efficiently.
Write secure, scalable, and well-documented code.
Collaborate with frontend developers to ensure seamless integration.
Implement and maintain database-driven features.
Optimize database queries to enhance performance.
Troubleshoot and debug backend issues.
Develop and maintain RESTful APIs (preferred but not required).
Stay updated with best practices in backend development and database management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of experience in backend web development.
1 year of experience
Strong proficiency in pure PHP (without frameworks).
Solid understanding of MySQL and MariaDB database management.
MySQL and MariaDB
Knowledge of database optimization and indexing techniques.
Experience with writing complex SQL queries.
writing complex SQL queries
Understanding of security best practices (SQL injection, XSS, CSRF protection, etc.).
Familiarity with version control systems (Git, GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket).
version control systems
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Ability to work both independently and within a team environment.
Basic English proficiency.
Additional Considerations
Experience in developing RESTful APIs.
RESTful APIs
Knowledge with caching mechanisms (Redis, Memcached).
Understanding of Linux server environments.
Basic knowledge of frontend technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript).
Exposure to containerization (Docker) and cloud platforms.
Upper intermediate English is a plus.

Tại Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Competitive salary
• Insurances fully provided
• Private insurance will be provided for official staff
• Discount up to 90% English tuition fees for staff and close relatives
• An active, professional, dedicated working environment with experienced managers and friendly colleagues
• 14 day-off per year along with other benefits according to the company's regulation.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA

Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: The Crest Residence - Khu đô thị Metropole Thủ Thiêm, 15 Trần Bạch Đằng, Phường Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-backend-developer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job295229
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Unit Corp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Unit Corp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH LIKE LION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LIKE LION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CHIẾN LƯỢC CHÍNH SÁCH VÀ PHÂN TÍCH DỮ LIỆU KINH TẾ VIETSTATS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CHIẾN LƯỢC CHÍNH SÁCH VÀ PHÂN TÍCH DỮ LIỆU KINH TẾ VIETSTATS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BPO INFINITY INNOVATIONS GROUP
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Vulcan Labs
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN PI GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN PI GROUP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ZTO LABS
35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Hóa Dầu Mekong làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Hóa Dầu Mekong
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TMA Solutions
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIẢI PHÁP CITYNOW làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIẢI PHÁP CITYNOW
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CHIẾN LƯỢC CHÍNH SÁCH VÀ PHÂN TÍCH DỮ LIỆU KINH TẾ VIETSTATS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CHIẾN LƯỢC CHÍNH SÁCH VÀ PHÂN TÍCH DỮ LIỆU KINH TẾ VIETSTATS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Unit Corp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẠI PHÚ ÔNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẠI PHÚ ÔNG
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Splus Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Splus Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Unit Corp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT Pro Company
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MIWA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MIWA TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer FPT Software Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MTV NDN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV NDN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Unit Corp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm