Tuyển Backend Developer Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: The Crest Residence, 15 Tran Bach Dang, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop, maintain, and optimize backend logic using pure PHP.

Design and manage MySQL and MariaDB databases efficiently.

Write secure, scalable, and well-documented code.

Collaborate with frontend developers to ensure seamless integration.

Implement and maintain database-driven features.

Optimize database queries to enhance performance.

Troubleshoot and debug backend issues.

Develop and maintain RESTful APIs (preferred but not required).

Stay updated with best practices in backend development and database management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of experience in backend web development.

Strong proficiency in pure PHP (without frameworks).

Solid understanding of MySQL and MariaDB database management.

Knowledge of database optimization and indexing techniques.

Experience with writing complex SQL queries.

Understanding of security best practices (SQL injection, XSS, CSRF protection, etc.).

Familiarity with version control systems (Git, GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket).

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Ability to work both independently and within a team environment.

Basic English proficiency.

Additional Considerations

Experience in developing RESTful APIs.

Knowledge with caching mechanisms (Redis, Memcached).

Understanding of Linux server environments.

Basic knowledge of frontend technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript).

Exposure to containerization (Docker) and cloud platforms.

Upper intermediate English is a plus.

Tại Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Competitive salary

• Insurances fully provided

• Private insurance will be provided for official staff

• Discount up to 90% English tuition fees for staff and close relatives

• An active, professional, dedicated working environment with experienced managers and friendly colleagues

• 14 day-off per year along with other benefits according to the company's regulation.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.