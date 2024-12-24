Tuyển Backend Developer Nhất Tín Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 13 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 18A Cộng Hòa, Phường 12, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 8 - 13 Triệu

Work with team to code, build, and deploy web/api application using PHP/Nodejs;

Collaborate with stakeholders in analysis;

Assist development team with risk management, planning and scoping the projects;

Work with QC to develop automation framework components in order to optimize release cycles;

Willing to research and learn new technology.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer engineering, IT Technology or a related technical field;

Understanding of OOP;

Understanding of MVC design patterns;

Familiarity with MySQL or MongoDB databases;

Experience PHP and Nodejs;

Understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git;

Good knowledge of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS3 is a plus;

Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application is a plus;

Tại Nhất Tín Logistics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Enjoy the full benefits of the labor contract;

Participate in training courses;

Provided equipment, stationery to serve the work.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nhất Tín Logistics

