Tuyển Backend Developer Nhất Tín Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu

Tuyển Backend Developer Nhất Tín Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu

Nhất Tín Logistics
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/01/2025
Nhất Tín Logistics

Backend Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Nhất Tín Logistics

Mức lương
8 - 13 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 18A Cộng Hòa, Phường 12, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 8 - 13 Triệu

Work with team to code, build, and deploy web/api application using PHP/Nodejs;
Collaborate with stakeholders in analysis;
Assist development team with risk management, planning and scoping the projects;
Work with QC to develop automation framework components in order to optimize release cycles;
Willing to research and learn new technology.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer engineering, IT Technology or a related technical field;
Understanding of OOP;
Understanding of MVC design patterns;
Familiarity with MySQL or MongoDB databases;
Experience PHP and Nodejs;
Understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git;
Good knowledge of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS3 is a plus;
Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application is a plus;

Tại Nhất Tín Logistics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Enjoy the full benefits of the labor contract;
Participate in training courses;
Provided equipment, stationery to serve the work.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nhất Tín Logistics

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nhất Tín Logistics

Nhất Tín Logistics

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 18A Cộng Hòa, Phường 12

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-backend-developer-thu-nhap-8-13-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job272368
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 42 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI YÊU QUẦN ÁO
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI YÊU QUẦN ÁO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 28 - 53 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI YÊU QUẦN ÁO
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 28 - 53 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ GLOBAL DOME
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH MTV THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ GLOBAL DOME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ GLOBAL DOME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 42 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT Pro Company
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MIWA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MIWA TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer FPT Software Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MTV NDN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV NDN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Unit Corp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm