Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company

Backend Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 138

- 142 Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Đa Cao, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design and develop high-quality, high-performance web services and applications in collaboration with architects and team members.
Review, clarify, and contribute to business/product requirements, and transform ideas into functional solutions.
Develop Middleware, APIs, and Workers to support business-critical systems.
Research, evaluate, and adopt new technologies as needed to enhance system performance.
Monitor and track product metrics to gather feedback from end-users for continuous improvement.
Create and develop business and market reports to support decision-making.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, or related field (or equivalent experience).
Proficiency in Java, Node.js, or Python, with the ability to quickly adapt to new technologies.
Strong knowledge of microservices, event-driven architectures, and RESTful web services (gRPC or Thrift is a plus).
Familiarity with RDBMS (MySQL, PostgreSQL) and/or NoSQL databases (MongoDB).
Experience with Elasticsearch and the ELK stack (highly advantageous).
Knowledge of Google Data Studio, Power BI, or Machine Learning is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập và đãi ngộ cạnh tranh theo năng lực
Chính sách BHXH, BHYT, BHTN theo quy định.
Phụ cấp công việc khác, phúc lợi theo quy định.
Gói bảo hiểm chăm sóc sức khỏe.
Lương tháng 13, thưởng theo hiệu quả công việc
Được trang bị đầy đủ trang thiết bị phục vụ công việc.
Môi trường làm việc chuyên nghiệp, đào tạo bài bản.
Đội ngũ nhân sự nhiều kinh nghiệm, năng động và đề cao phát triển bản thân.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô A2-7, Đường số N4, KCN Tây Bắc Củ Chi, ấp Cây Sộp, Xã Tân An Hội, Huyện Củ Chi, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-backend-developer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job283194
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT Pro Company
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MIWA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MIWA TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer FPT Software Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MTV NDN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV NDN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Unit Corp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm