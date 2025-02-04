Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 138 - 142 Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Đa Cao, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design and develop high-quality, high-performance web services and applications in collaboration with architects and team members.

Review, clarify, and contribute to business/product requirements, and transform ideas into functional solutions.

Develop Middleware, APIs, and Workers to support business-critical systems.

Research, evaluate, and adopt new technologies as needed to enhance system performance.

Monitor and track product metrics to gather feedback from end-users for continuous improvement.

Create and develop business and market reports to support decision-making.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, or related field (or equivalent experience).

Proficiency in Java, Node.js, or Python, with the ability to quickly adapt to new technologies.

Strong knowledge of microservices, event-driven architectures, and RESTful web services (gRPC or Thrift is a plus).

Familiarity with RDBMS (MySQL, PostgreSQL) and/or NoSQL databases (MongoDB).

Experience with Elasticsearch and the ELK stack (highly advantageous).

Knowledge of Google Data Studio, Power BI, or Machine Learning is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập và đãi ngộ cạnh tranh theo năng lực

Chính sách BHXH, BHYT, BHTN theo quy định.

Phụ cấp công việc khác, phúc lợi theo quy định.

Gói bảo hiểm chăm sóc sức khỏe.

Lương tháng 13, thưởng theo hiệu quả công việc

Được trang bị đầy đủ trang thiết bị phục vụ công việc.

Môi trường làm việc chuyên nghiệp, đào tạo bài bản.

Đội ngũ nhân sự nhiều kinh nghiệm, năng động và đề cao phát triển bản thân.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM ĐÔNG LẠNH KIDO Pro Company

