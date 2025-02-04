Tuyển Backend Developer TEQNOLOGICAL ASIA Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking experienced Web Developers to join our team.

In this role, you will be instrumental in delivering high-quality projects to our customers and partners while helping elevate our development team to the next level. Our projects focus on Trading, Banking, and other Fintech solutions.

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain backend applications.

Collaborate closely with the Product Owner and Project Manager.

Contribute ideas and play an active role in the company’s growth.

Take advantage of excellent career growth opportunities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

Experience: At least 1 year of experience in Backend development (Golang/Python). Freshers are welcome to apply.

Freshers are welcome to apply.

Understanding of API-based development, Microservices, or Single Page Applications.

Basic knowledge of databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL, NoSQL).

Familiarity with AWS services (Lambda, ECS, DynamoDB, RDS, etc.).

Experience in developing highly interactive applications.

Coding Standards: Passion for writing clean, efficient, and maintainable code.

Education: BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Soft Skills: Strong teamwork, reliability, and communication skills.

Minimum Education: Intermediate or higher graduation.

Tại TEQNOLOGICAL ASIA Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Compensation and benefits:

- Attractive salary and benefits (Salary review - 2 times/year)

- Insurance contribution equal to 100% of salary. Year-end bonus.

- Annual health check for all employees.

- MacBook or personal laptop provided.

Spiritual life:

- Monthly party with food and drink.

- At least 2 trips a year: Team Building, Company Trip, ... and other big events.

- Free foreign language training: English and Japanese.

- Opportunity to go outside in Japan.

- Gifts and allowances for Weddings, Childbirths, Women's Day, and Children's Day

- Professional, friendly, and open working environment

- The company organizes birthday parties for employees monthly, organizes bonuses and celebrations. Celebrate the holidays of the year.

Working time and place of working time:

- Working from Monday - Friday and the last Saturday of the month, working hours 8:30 - 17:30 (8 hours/day), public holidays according to state regulations;

- Floors 3-5, Waseco Building, No. 10 Pho Quang, Ward 02, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TEQNOLOGICAL ASIA Co., Ltd

