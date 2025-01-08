Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN IPSIP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số SH05.01 Đường B4, Khu Saritown, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Maintaining, improving and assuring the evolution of the application (SPA / API model using Python for the Backend and VueJS for the UI)

Adapting the applications to new needs

Participate in the test automation

Participate in AI project to assist internal services

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 2 years of experience on API development using FastAPI

Good English communication

Proficiency in SQL and ORM

Knowledge of asynchronous processing

Experience or interest in AI technologies

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN IPSIP VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Insurance package on full salary

Premium healthcare insurance for employees

100% sponsorship for relevant technical certifications

Free parking, drinks, and snacks

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN IPSIP VIỆT NAM

