Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN IPSIP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN IPSIP VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số SH05.01 Đường B4, Khu Saritown, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Maintaining, improving and assuring the evolution of the application (SPA / API model using Python for the Backend and VueJS for the UI)
Adapting the applications to new needs
Participate in the test automation
Participate in AI project to assist internal services
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
From 2 years of experience on API development using FastAPI
Good English communication
Proficiency in SQL and ORM
SQL
ORM
Knowledge of asynchronous processing
Experience or interest in AI technologies
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN IPSIP VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Insurance package on full salary
Premium healthcare insurance for employees
100% sponsorship for relevant technical certifications
Free parking, drinks, and snacks
