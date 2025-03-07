Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 84A/42 Tran Huu Trang, Ward 10, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Đến 2,000 USD
>3 years of BA/BSA experience. Expert at definition of business needs, requirements elicitation, documentation, traceability and management.
Technical and business writing skills and experience with documentation deliverables pertaining detailed requirements (including but not limited to process flow, activity diagrams, use cases, ERD diagrams, data models).
Proficiency in the Microsoft Office suite of products.
Strong communication as well as problem solving and analytical skills. Ability to communicate clearly and concisely across technology and the business teams
Flexibility, adaptability and time management in adjusting quickly to shifting approaches, situations, priorities and timelines.
Speaking French level at C1 or at least B2.
Với Mức Lương Đến 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Identify, track and respond to business concerns to facilitate and ensure swift resolution of issues
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance,... according to the Labor Law
Bonus 13th and 14th month of work performance
Annual Teambuilding
Laptop provided
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
