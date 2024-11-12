Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 176/1 Nguyễn Văn Thương, Phường 25, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Role Overview:

The Business Development Manager (BDM), under the supervision of the Chief Growth Officer, will be responsible for identifying and creating new business opportunities, building relationships with key partners, and expanding Kyna English’s presence in the market. The BDM will work closely with internal teams to align sales strategies with overall company goals and drive revenue growth.

Key Responsibilities:

- Develop and implement business strategies to expand Kyna English’s B2B and B2C market share.

- Identify and pursue strategic partnerships to boost sales and market presence.

- Lead negotiations and close deals with key stakeholders such as schools, corporations, and educational institutions.

- Build and maintain strong relationships with clients and partners to ensure customer satisfaction and retention.

- Monitor and analyze market trends, competitor activities, and industry developments to identify growth opportunities.

- Collaborate with marketing, product, and customer support teams to create tailored solutions for clients.

- Prepare regular reports and forecasts for the management team to track business performance.

- Manage and coach a team of business development professionals to achieve sales targets.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field.

- Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in business development, sales, or a similar role in the education or EdTech sector.

- Proven track record of closing high-value deals and managing partnerships.

- Strong negotiation, communication, and presentation skills.

- Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

- Fluent in both Vietnamese and English.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive base salary starting from 20 million VND/month, negotiable based on experience and qualifications, with 100% salary during the probation period;

- Basic Social, health and unemployment insurance, extra health insurance;

- Team building, beerfest, gala dinner yearly.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin