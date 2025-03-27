Tuyển Business Intelligence SAPP Academy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 550 USD

1. Partnership Development

● Build, maintain, and develop partnership programs with various partners, including professional associations, BIG 4 firms, large corporations, accounting and auditing companies, educational institutions, financial organizations, media outlets, and other organizations...);

● Develop and implement strategies for mutual benefit exchange programs, offering exclusive privileges for both partners and the company;

● Monitor and ensure the accuracy of content, branding, and company image in all partnership activities;

● Propose ideas for new partnership channel development projects, complete with action plans, measurement tools, and specific solutions;

● Support and handle problems that arise with partners during the cooperation process;

2. Event Coordination