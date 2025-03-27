Tuyển Business Intelligence SAPP Academy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 550 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại SAPP Academy
- Hồ Chí Minh: 2A Lương Hữu Khánh, Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương 400 - 550 USD
1. Partnership Development
● Build, maintain, and develop partnership programs with various partners, including professional associations, BIG 4 firms, large corporations, accounting and auditing companies, educational institutions, financial organizations, media outlets, and other organizations...);
● Develop and implement strategies for mutual benefit exchange programs, offering exclusive privileges for both partners and the company;
● Monitor and ensure the accuracy of content, branding, and company image in all partnership activities;
● Propose ideas for new partnership channel development projects, complete with action plans, measurement tools, and specific solutions;
● Support and handle problems that arise with partners during the cooperation process;
2. Event Coordination
Với Mức Lương 400 - 550 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại SAPP Academy Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SAPP Academy
