Tuyển Business Intelligence Fedex Express Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Fedex Express Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 39B Truong Son Street, Ward 4, Tan Binh district, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Support regional and local management by conducting and supporting analysis for marketing strategy related studies and planning (feasibility study, new products and services, customer/market analysis and/or flight scheduling) to identify revenue and growth opportunities
• Enhance customer experience by being the Voice-Of-Customer and effectively measure business performance
• Lead/Support Go-To-Market activities and programs to grow market share
• Manage the process of development/execution of the Strategic Projects
• Research and analyze data to develop Management reports
• Track, monitor and provide progress updates/overview of the various strategic projects
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• 5 years of experience in marketing development, planning and quantitative business analysis or a related field with proven results in quantitative research preferred
• Preferably with 3 to 5 years of project management experience
• Good knowledge of mathematics and/or economics with numerate acumen
• Possess strong interpersonal, quantitative, problem-solving ability and data analysis skills
