Tuyển Business Intelligence Fedex Express Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 39B Truong Son Street, Ward 4, Tan Binh district, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Support regional and local management by conducting and supporting analysis for marketing strategy related studies and planning (feasibility study, new products and services, customer/market analysis and/or flight scheduling) to identify revenue and growth opportunities

• Enhance customer experience by being the Voice-Of-Customer and effectively measure business performance

• Lead/Support Go-To-Market activities and programs to grow market share

• Manage the process of development/execution of the Strategic Projects

• Research and analyze data to develop Management reports

• Track, monitor and provide progress updates/overview of the various strategic projects

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor Degree in Marketing, Finance/Economics, Business, Engineering or a related analytical field.

• 5 years of experience in marketing development, planning and quantitative business analysis or a related field with proven results in quantitative research preferred

• Preferably with 3 to 5 years of project management experience

• Good knowledge of mathematics and/or economics with numerate acumen

• Possess strong interpersonal, quantitative, problem-solving ability and data analysis skills

Tại Fedex Express Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fedex Express Vietnam Co., Ltd.

