Tuyển Business Intelligence FIDINAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Advise the Company on Vietnamese laws and legal requirements for or in relation to the business and operations.

• Advise the Company on business transactions and other agreements in normal course of the business; and ensuring the compliance thereof;

• Advising and assisting clients in investing and doing business in accordance with the law of Vietnam.

• Managing the relationship with Fidinam clients in Vietnam both for inbound and outbound mandates in collaboration with other Fidinam professionals.

• Drafting of Corporate documents and agreements in collaboration with other Fidinam professionals.

• Coordinating professional activity rendered in Vietnam by Fidinam business partners

• Support/collaborate with other Fidinam professionals in Vietnam on business development

• Other duties to be assigned by the managers.