Tuyển Business Intelligence FIDINAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FIDINAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
FIDINAM

Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại FIDINAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 21, Toà Nhà Vietcombank, Số 5 Công Trường Mê Linh, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Advise the Company on Vietnamese laws and legal requirements for or in relation to the business and operations.
• Advise the Company on business transactions and other agreements in normal course of the business; and ensuring the compliance thereof;
• Advising and assisting clients in investing and doing business in accordance with the law of Vietnam.
• Managing the relationship with Fidinam clients in Vietnam both for inbound and outbound mandates in collaboration with other Fidinam professionals.
• Drafting of Corporate documents and agreements in collaboration with other Fidinam professionals.
• Coordinating professional activity rendered in Vietnam by Fidinam business partners
• Support/collaborate with other Fidinam professionals in Vietnam on business development
• Other duties to be assigned by the managers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Holding a Vietnamese Lawyer’s Certificate/ to obtain the Certificate in the near future.
• At least 05 years’ working experience as a legal advisor on FDI and M&A projects.
• Excellent command of written and spoken legal English
• Give clear and trusted advice to clients as required.

Tại FIDINAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FIDINAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FIDINAM

FIDINAM

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 21, Toà Nhà Vietcombank, Số 5 Công Trường Mê Linh, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

