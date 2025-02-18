Tuyển Business Intelligence FIDINAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại FIDINAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 21, Toà Nhà Vietcombank, Số 5 Công Trường Mê Linh, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Advise the Company on Vietnamese laws and legal requirements for or in relation to the business and operations.
• Advise the Company on business transactions and other agreements in normal course of the business; and ensuring the compliance thereof;
• Advising and assisting clients in investing and doing business in accordance with the law of Vietnam.
• Managing the relationship with Fidinam clients in Vietnam both for inbound and outbound mandates in collaboration with other Fidinam professionals.
• Drafting of Corporate documents and agreements in collaboration with other Fidinam professionals.
• Coordinating professional activity rendered in Vietnam by Fidinam business partners
• Support/collaborate with other Fidinam professionals in Vietnam on business development
• Other duties to be assigned by the managers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 05 years’ working experience as a legal advisor on FDI and M&A projects.
• Excellent command of written and spoken legal English
• Give clear and trusted advice to clients as required.
Tại FIDINAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FIDINAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
