Tuyển Business Intelligence LF Global Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại LF Global Tech
- Hồ Chí Minh: 2 floor, Victory House, 19
- 23 Đinh Bo Linh Street, 24 Ward
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Develop, test and maintain, software applications using Odoo
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to setup, design and implement new features.
• Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
• Identify and fix bugs, and improve application performance.
• Implement and manage security measures to protect infrastructure and applications.
• Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in software development.
• Responsible for reporting work to management (Leader, PO).
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Strong knowledge of the Odoo framework (mandatory)
• Experience with Odoo customization and module development (mandatory)
• Integration of third-party applications (mandatory)
• Design and implementation of Odoo themes and templates (mandatory)
• Strong experience with PostgreSQL database management.
• Knowledge of web technologies (HTML, CSS, XML, etc.).
• Familiarity with Linux/Unix systems.
Tại LF Global Tech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LF Global Tech
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
