Tuyển Business Intelligence LF Global Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

LF Global Tech
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại LF Global Tech

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 2 floor, Victory House, 19

- 23 Đinh Bo Linh Street, 24 Ward

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence

• Develop, test and maintain, software applications using Odoo
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to setup, design and implement new features.
• Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
• Identify and fix bugs, and improve application performance.
• Implement and manage security measures to protect infrastructure and applications.
• Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in software development.
• Responsible for reporting work to management (Leader, PO).

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• At least 2,3 years of experience in Odoo, Python, Javascript. (mandatory)
• Strong knowledge of the Odoo framework (mandatory)
• Experience with Odoo customization and module development (mandatory)
• Integration of third-party applications (mandatory)
• Design and implementation of Odoo themes and templates (mandatory)
• Strong experience with PostgreSQL database management.
• Knowledge of web technologies (HTML, CSS, XML, etc.).
• Familiarity with Linux/Unix systems.

Quyền Lợi

LF Global Tech

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Victory House Tower, 19- 23 Dinh Bo Linh Street, Ward 24, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City

