Tuyển Business Intelligence LF Global Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 2 floor, Victory House, 19 - 23 Đinh Bo Linh Street, 24 Ward

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Develop, test and maintain, software applications using Odoo

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to setup, design and implement new features.

• Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

• Identify and fix bugs, and improve application performance.

• Implement and manage security measures to protect infrastructure and applications.

• Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in software development.

• Responsible for reporting work to management (Leader, PO).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 2,3 years of experience in Odoo, Python, Javascript. (mandatory)

• Strong knowledge of the Odoo framework (mandatory)

• Experience with Odoo customization and module development (mandatory)

• Integration of third-party applications (mandatory)

• Design and implementation of Odoo themes and templates (mandatory)

• Strong experience with PostgreSQL database management.

• Knowledge of web technologies (HTML, CSS, XML, etc.).

• Familiarity with Linux/Unix systems.

Tại LF Global Tech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LF Global Tech

