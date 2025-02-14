Tuyển Business Intelligence Unique Furniture A/S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Company Overview:

Unique Furniture A/S is a global leader in furniture supply, with our headquarters in Denmark and branches worldwide. As we continue to experience rapid growth in various markets, we are looking for motivated candidates interested in pursuing a career in the international furniture industry.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage orders from sample development to shipping, including:

o Coordinate sample procedures with the head office in Denmark and suppliers

o Identify and select appropriate suppliers

o Track sample schedules and delivery timelines

o Communicate directly with the head office in Denmark

o Collaborate with team members, factories, and Quality Assurance to ensure sample and production quality meets buyer standards

o Work closely with the factory supervisor and our Technical/Business teams to ensure timely shipment coordination