Tuyển Business Intelligence Unique Furniture A/S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Unique Furniture A/S
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 2D, đường số 9, Phường Thảo Điền, Thành phố Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Company Overview:
Unique Furniture A/S is a global leader in furniture supply, with our headquarters in Denmark and branches worldwide. As we continue to experience rapid growth in various markets, we are looking for motivated candidates interested in pursuing a career in the international furniture industry.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage orders from sample development to shipping, including:
o Coordinate sample procedures with the head office in Denmark and suppliers
o Identify and select appropriate suppliers
o Track sample schedules and delivery timelines
o Communicate directly with the head office in Denmark
o Collaborate with team members, factories, and Quality Assurance to ensure sample and production quality meets buyer standards
o Work closely with the factory supervisor and our Technical/Business teams to ensure timely shipment coordination
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Unique Furniture A/S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Unique Furniture A/S
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI