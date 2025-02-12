Tuyển Business Intelligence Teamwork Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 3rd floor Anna Building, Quang Trung Software park, District 12, HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As a Senior SAP FICO Consultant, you will:

• Lead the design, implementation, and optimization of SAP FICO solutions to meet business needs.

• Act as a trusted advisor to stakeholders, providing expert guidance on financial processes and systems.

• Manage full-cycle SAP FICO implementations, upgrades, and enhancements.

• Ensure seamless integration of SAP FICO with other modules and external systems.

• Conduct risk analysis and support compliance with financial regulations and standards.

• Mentor junior consultants and provide strong support to Presales.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience:

• Minimum 5 years in SAP FICO modules with at least 3 full-cycle implementation experience.

Technical Skills:

• Proven experience in managing SAP FICO implementations and optimizations.

• Strong knowledge of financial processes including GL, AP, AR, AA, and CO-PA.

• Knowedge of VAS and IFRS regulations.

• Experience in integrating SAP FICO with other ERP modules and external systems.

Tại Teamwork Vietnam Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

