Tuyển Business Intelligence Deloitte Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Deloitte Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Times Square, 57
- 69F Dong Khoi, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Work you will do
• Offer daily support to Senior Associates and the Director with various immigration-related duties.
• Travel to government offices to handle tasks such as notarization, legalization, and other relevant processing services.
• Follow the direction of the Director and Senior Associates for both current and upcoming projects.
• Assist with client office visits to ensure proper execution of documents.
• Help expatriates secure or renew work permits and extend client visas.
• Support in preparing visa and work permit applications, as well as compiling required documentation.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Fresh graduates from hospitality, tourism, or other relevant fields (university degree is not required).
• Highly effective in multi-task and works well with multiple deadlines.
• High responsibility and commitment to providing quality service to clients.
• Excellent command of English (both writing and speaking) and computer skill.
Tại Deloitte Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Deloitte Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI