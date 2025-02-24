Tuyển Business Intelligence Deloitte Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Work you will do

• Offer daily support to Senior Associates and the Director with various immigration-related duties.

• Travel to government offices to handle tasks such as notarization, legalization, and other relevant processing services.

• Follow the direction of the Director and Senior Associates for both current and upcoming projects.

• Assist with client office visits to ensure proper execution of documents.

• Help expatriates secure or renew work permits and extend client visas.

• Support in preparing visa and work permit applications, as well as compiling required documentation.