Tuyển Cloud Engineer CPG Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại CPG Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 1603
- 04, Saigon Riverside Office Centre 2A
- 4A Ton Duc Thang St., Dist. 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
A. JOB DESCRIPTION
(Senior) C&S Engineer is responsible for providing technical expertise in the design, analysis, and implementation of civil and structural engineering works. The role involves project coordination, ensuring compliance with industry standards, and collaborating with multidisciplinary teams to deliver high-quality engineering solutions.
(Senior) C&S Engineer
Key responsibilities include:
1. Civil & Structural Design and Analysis:
• Develop the design and analaysis of structural elements, including foundations, beams, columns, slabs, and retaining walls;
• Perform calculations and simulations using software such as ETABS, SAP2000, STAAD.Pro, or equivalent;
• Prepare and review engineering drawings, specifications, and reports;
• Ensure design comply with relevant local and international codes, including Eurocode, BS, ACI, and ASCE.
2. Project Coordination & Execution:
• Collaborate with architects, MEP engineers, and sub-consultants (if any) to ensure seamless integration of structural designs;
• Support project teams in managing construction activities, including site supervision and inspections;
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CPG Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CPG Vietnam Co., Ltd.
