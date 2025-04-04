Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực

Mức lương
800 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 19 Tân Cảng, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP.HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD

1. Responsible for the pre-sales technical support of quadruped robot industry projects (industrial self-inspection, police fire emergency, etc.), including customer demand communication and disassembly, on-site survey, solution evaluation design and output and project implementation support.
2. Responsible for connecting with sales colleagues, providing them with good technical support, and jointly promoting projects.
3. Participate in project bidding and be responsible for preparing technical bid documents (including technical specifications, bidding documents, etc.).
4. Guide customer needs, carry out sales solutions, and be responsible for the end-to-end implementation of the business.
6. Responsible for analyzing the advantages and disadvantages between internal solutions and competing solutions, and optimizing the design of the solutions to improve the competitiveness of industry products and pre-sales solutions.
7. Focusing on the needs of the target industry, combining market trends and business analysis, utilizing product capabilities and developing ecological partners, we provide competitive overall industry solutions.
8. Responsible for the industry promotion of solutions, including the construction of technical databases used for sales promotion, product presentations and training for internal and external customers, technical training groups, and support for target industry marketing activities.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực

Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 19 – 21 Tân Cảng, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

