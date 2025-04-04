Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Điện Hiệp Lực làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

1. Responsible for the pre-sales technical support of quadruped robot industry projects (industrial self-inspection, police fire emergency, etc.), including customer demand communication and disassembly, on-site survey, solution evaluation design and output and project implementation support.

2. Responsible for connecting with sales colleagues, providing them with good technical support, and jointly promoting projects.

3. Participate in project bidding and be responsible for preparing technical bid documents (including technical specifications, bidding documents, etc.).

4. Guide customer needs, carry out sales solutions, and be responsible for the end-to-end implementation of the business.

6. Responsible for analyzing the advantages and disadvantages between internal solutions and competing solutions, and optimizing the design of the solutions to improve the competitiveness of industry products and pre-sales solutions.

7. Focusing on the needs of the target industry, combining market trends and business analysis, utilizing product capabilities and developing ecological partners, we provide competitive overall industry solutions.

8. Responsible for the industry promotion of solutions, including the construction of technical databases used for sales promotion, product presentations and training for internal and external customers, technical training groups, and support for target industry marketing activities.