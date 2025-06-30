Tuyển Cloud Engineer Decathlon Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ABOUT DECATHLON:

Decathlon is one of the world\'s largest sporting goods retailers and manufacturers, started from 1976 in France. Our purpose is to move people through the wonders of sport, this runs through our hiring practices too. We look for vitality, responsibility, authenticity, and generosity. Come meet our hugely diverse team that live these values and share our purpose and values. We place customer\'s desire in our heart from research to retail, including conception, design, production and logistics.

YOUR MISSION:

As our IT Operations Executive, you will be the backbone of our technological operations in our Ho Chi Minh City offices and stores. Your primary mission is to ensure the stability, efficiency, and security of our IT environment. You will provide vital support to our end-users, manage the entire lifecycle of our IT devices, and play a key role in coordinating crucial IT projects, including new store openings. Your work will directly empower our teammates to achieve their business objectives and serve our sports users effectively.

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES:

1.IT Device & POS Management (35%):

- Ensure all company IT devices (laptops, mobiles, tablets, cash tills) operate stably and efficiently through proactive maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair.