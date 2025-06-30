Tuyển Cloud Engineer Decathlon Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Decathlon Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 5, Pax Sky, 26 Ung Van Khiem St., Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ABOUT DECATHLON:
Decathlon is one of the world\'s largest sporting goods retailers and manufacturers, started from 1976 in France. Our purpose is to move people through the wonders of sport, this runs through our hiring practices too. We look for vitality, responsibility, authenticity, and generosity. Come meet our hugely diverse team that live these values and share our purpose and values. We place customer\'s desire in our heart from research to retail, including conception, design, production and logistics.
YOUR MISSION:
As our IT Operations Executive, you will be the backbone of our technological operations in our Ho Chi Minh City offices and stores. Your primary mission is to ensure the stability, efficiency, and security of our IT environment. You will provide vital support to our end-users, manage the entire lifecycle of our IT devices, and play a key role in coordinating crucial IT projects, including new store openings. Your work will directly empower our teammates to achieve their business objectives and serve our sports users effectively.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES:
1.IT Device & POS Management (35%):
- Ensure all company IT devices (laptops, mobiles, tablets, cash tills) operate stably and efficiently through proactive maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Decathlon Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Decathlon Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI