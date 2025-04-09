Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Kian Ho (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 100, Đường 218 Cao Lỗ, Phường 4, Quận 8, TPHCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Perform Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable and Petty Cash custodian works. To report daily the cash balance on hand including cash receipts.

• Prepare quotation, issuance and processing of sales/purchase orders, sales contracts, tax invoices and arranging goods delivery/shipment, when necessary.

• Import and check sales invoices into the tax authority system.

• Arrange logistics and clearance documents for incoming goods as well as logistics and export documents for outgoing goods, when necessary.

• Monitor OEM project management reports and prepare weekly reports, as and when required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum Diploma and above

• At least 1 year experience in accounting.

• Must be able to speak and write in English.

• Preferably with strong knowledge in accounts & sales.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Kian Ho (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Kian Ho (Việt Nam)

