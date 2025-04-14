Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About us

Atlas is a leading provider of 2D, 3D, and BIM documentation and project delivery services. Our expertise serves architectural, engineering, construction, and energy professionals. Since 1998 we have delivered quality documentation and data models using all major CAD and BIM platforms to our diverse range of clients. Our projects and services consistently maintain a high level of performance and quality.

Roles and Responsibilities

- Utilize Revit software to create accurate 3D Building Information Models

- Generate and manage comprehensive drawings, schematics, and plans based on the 3D models for use in construction documentation.

- Collaborate closely with other project teams, including architects, structural engineers, and contractors, to ensure seamless coordination of MEP systems within the overall building design.

- Identify and rectify clashes and conflicts within the MEP systems.

- Ensure that all drawings comply with relevant codes, standards, and project specifications.