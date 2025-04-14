Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/05/2025
Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 364 Cong Hoa, Ward 13, Tan Binh District

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us
Atlas is a leading provider of 2D, 3D, and BIM documentation and project delivery services. Our expertise serves architectural, engineering, construction, and energy professionals. Since 1998 we have delivered quality documentation and data models using all major CAD and BIM platforms to our diverse range of clients. Our projects and services consistently maintain a high level of performance and quality.
Roles and Responsibilities
- Utilize Revit software to create accurate 3D Building Information Models
- Generate and manage comprehensive drawings, schematics, and plans based on the 3D models for use in construction documentation.
- Collaborate closely with other project teams, including architects, structural engineers, and contractors, to ensure seamless coordination of MEP systems within the overall building design.
- Identify and rectify clashes and conflicts within the MEP systems.
- Ensure that all drawings comply with relevant codes, standards, and project specifications.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in mechanical, Electrical, or Plumbing Engineering or a related field.
- Proficiency in using Revit is essential.

Tại Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited

Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Level 6, Etown 1, 364 Cong Hoa St, Tan Binh Dist, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

