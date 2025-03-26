Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Boydens Vietnam Part Of Sweco làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

• Collect input information to understand customer’s needs and requirements

• Design concept, basic and detail drawings in REVIT and/or AUTOCAD of projects in Vietnam and/ or overseas in close collaboration with other teams.

• Take the lead in producing calculation spreadsheets, the design specification, design reports to finalize project as required

• Checking construction/ subcontracting document and vendor technical documents.

• Act as the quality controller of the technical designs

• Ensuring the designs are undertaken in accordance with local codes and international standards

• Ensure that analytical models, calculation spreadsheets, design report, design specs and all drawings are reviewed and checked before submitting following the company quality procedure.

• Responsible for project design data and drawings/ checking principle and conceptual drawings

• Responsible for the economical, feasibility, correctness of assigned project design work

• Responsible for work’s results, working with tasks to satisfy schedule, quality and under time schedule

• Manage the assigned juniors in his/ her project in charge to deliver quality design products within schedule

• Coordinate with other designers/ other consultants/ suppliers during design process and for clashing control.