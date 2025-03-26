Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Boydens Vietnam Part Of Sweco làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Boydens Vietnam Part Of Sweco
- Hồ Chí Minh: Royal Tower, 235 Đường Nguyễn Văn Cừ, Nguyễn Cư Trinh, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
• Collect input information to understand customer’s needs and requirements
• Design concept, basic and detail drawings in REVIT and/or AUTOCAD of projects in Vietnam and/ or overseas in close collaboration with other teams.
• Take the lead in producing calculation spreadsheets, the design specification, design reports to finalize project as required
• Checking construction/ subcontracting document and vendor technical documents.
• Act as the quality controller of the technical designs
• Act as the quality controller
• Ensuring the designs are undertaken in accordance with local codes and international standards
• Ensure that analytical models, calculation spreadsheets, design report, design specs and all drawings are reviewed and checked before submitting following the company quality procedure.
• Responsible for project design data and drawings/ checking principle and conceptual drawings
• Responsible for the economical, feasibility, correctness of assigned project design work
• Responsible for work’s results, working with tasks to satisfy schedule, quality and under time schedule
• Manage the assigned juniors in his/ her project in charge to deliver quality design products within schedule
• Coordinate with other designers/ other consultants/ suppliers during design process and for clashing control.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Boydens Vietnam Part Of Sweco Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Boydens Vietnam Part Of Sweco
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
