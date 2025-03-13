Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Administration and support of Office 365 services, including Exchange Online, SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, and Power BI.

Manage and configure Exchange On-Premises environments, including server maintenance, migrations, and hybrid Exchange configurations.

Design, implement, and manage user accounts, licensing, and security policies across Office 365 applications and Exchange On-Premises.

Configure and enforce advanced security features such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), data loss prevention (DLP), and conditional access policies across Office 365 and Exchange.

Troubleshoot and resolve complex issues related to Office 365 applications, Exchange On-Prem, and other related services to ensure high availability.

Develop and maintain automated workflows, reporting, and PowerShell scripts to streamline administrative tasks and improve operational efficiency.

Manage and configure UEM (Unified Endpoint Management) solutions (e.g., Intune, Workspace ONE, or similar) for device management across multiple platforms (Windows, iOS, Android, macOS).

Oversee the deployment, configuration, and management of devices, applications, patches, and updates through UEM tools, ensuring security and compliance.

Collaborate with IT and security teams to enforce company-wide security policies, compliance standards, and best practices across both Office 365, Exchange On-Prem, and managed endpoints.

Provide escalated technical support for Office 365, Exchange On-Premises, UEM-related device issues, and end-user queries, ensuring effective troubleshooting and resolution