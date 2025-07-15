Tuyển Cloud Engineer Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD

Intes Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/08/2025
Intes Co., Ltd

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Intes Co., Ltd

Mức lương
700 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 700 - 1 USD

- Prepare feed and basis design stage and develop detailed design for electrical system
- Calculate cable sizing, lighting system, Electrical equipment, short circuit
- Prepare single line diagram, datasheet and specifications for Electrical, cable schedules, cable routing, cable lighting, lighting and small power, grounding system, ELV system
- Prepare instrumentation specifications, datasheets, and I/O lists for field devices (e.g., transmitters, control valves, sensors), Control architect drawing, loop diagrams, interconnection diagrams, and layout drawings
- Design and size power distribution systems, motor control centers (MCCs), panels, and grounding systems, lighting systems
- Select and specify instruments devices based on process requirements and coordinate with the process and control team.
- Ensure compliance with applicable standards such as IEC, NEC, ATEX, API, ISA, and client-specific specifications.
- Collaborate with process engineers for PLC/DCS integration and instrumentation interface.
- Participate in HAZOP and SIL studies for instrumentation and control design if any.
- Support procurement by evaluating vendor documents and reviewing technical bids.
- Perform site surveys, support construction activities, and resolve design-related field issues if necessary.
- Prepare as-built drawings, test plans, and commissioning procedures.

Với Mức Lương 700 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Intes Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
- Yearly bonus based on performance
- Training
- Outing trip
- Extra health insurance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Intes Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Intes Co., Ltd

Intes Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 3, Tòa nhà Parami, Số 140 Đường Bạch Đằng 2, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, Tp HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

