Tuyển Cloud Engineer Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Intes Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 700 - 1 USD
- Prepare feed and basis design stage and develop detailed design for electrical system
- Calculate cable sizing, lighting system, Electrical equipment, short circuit
- Prepare single line diagram, datasheet and specifications for Electrical, cable schedules, cable routing, cable lighting, lighting and small power, grounding system, ELV system
- Prepare instrumentation specifications, datasheets, and I/O lists for field devices (e.g., transmitters, control valves, sensors), Control architect drawing, loop diagrams, interconnection diagrams, and layout drawings
- Design and size power distribution systems, motor control centers (MCCs), panels, and grounding systems, lighting systems
- Select and specify instruments devices based on process requirements and coordinate with the process and control team.
- Ensure compliance with applicable standards such as IEC, NEC, ATEX, API, ISA, and client-specific specifications.
- Collaborate with process engineers for PLC/DCS integration and instrumentation interface.
- Participate in HAZOP and SIL studies for instrumentation and control design if any.
- Support procurement by evaluating vendor documents and reviewing technical bids.
- Perform site surveys, support construction activities, and resolve design-related field issues if necessary.
- Prepare as-built drawings, test plans, and commissioning procedures.
Với Mức Lương 700 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Intes Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Yearly bonus based on performance
- Training
- Outing trip
- Extra health insurance
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Intes Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
