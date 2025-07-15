Tuyển Cloud Engineer Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD

- Prepare feed and basis design stage and develop detailed design for electrical system

- Calculate cable sizing, lighting system, Electrical equipment, short circuit

- Prepare single line diagram, datasheet and specifications for Electrical, cable schedules, cable routing, cable lighting, lighting and small power, grounding system, ELV system

- Prepare instrumentation specifications, datasheets, and I/O lists for field devices (e.g., transmitters, control valves, sensors), Control architect drawing, loop diagrams, interconnection diagrams, and layout drawings

- Design and size power distribution systems, motor control centers (MCCs), panels, and grounding systems, lighting systems

- Select and specify instruments devices based on process requirements and coordinate with the process and control team.

- Ensure compliance with applicable standards such as IEC, NEC, ATEX, API, ISA, and client-specific specifications.

- Collaborate with process engineers for PLC/DCS integration and instrumentation interface.

- Participate in HAZOP and SIL studies for instrumentation and control design if any.

- Support procurement by evaluating vendor documents and reviewing technical bids.

- Perform site surveys, support construction activities, and resolve design-related field issues if necessary.

- Prepare as-built drawings, test plans, and commissioning procedures.