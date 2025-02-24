Tuyển Data Analyst FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 4,000 USD

A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.

In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.

Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?

Responsibilities

• A Data Architect is a professional responsible for developing and optimizing database models to store and retrieve company information. They analyze system requirements, migrate data, and design data models. They have expertise in SQL, Oracle, and data visualization tools.

Data Architect responsibilities include: