Tuyển Data Analyst FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 4,000 USD

FPT Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/02/2025
FPT Software

Data Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại FPT Software

Mức lương
Đến 4,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: FPT Building, 17 Duy Tân Str., Cầu Giấy District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Đến 4,000 USD

A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.
In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.
Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?
Responsibilities
• A Data Architect is a professional responsible for developing and optimizing database models to store and retrieve company information. They analyze system requirements, migrate data, and design data models. They have expertise in SQL, Oracle, and data visualization tools.
Data Architect responsibilities include:

Với Mức Lương Đến 4,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software

FPT Software

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

