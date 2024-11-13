Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán VPS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán VPS Pro Company
- Hà Nội: Hai Bà Trưng
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for a razor-sharp data analyst to review and interpret market trends, customer experience, competitors’ activities, and marketing strategies for our company. In this role, you will be required to gather data, write detailed reports on findings, identify new markets, and advise upper management on marketing tactics.
To ensure success as a marketing analyst, you should have at least two years of experience in data analyst, excellent mathematics and language skills, and outstanding analytical insights. Ideal candidates will have a proven aptitude for interpreting data and strong research abilities.
Responsibilities:
Conducting research on consumer and market trends, target demographics, and competing brands.
Designing and implementing market and consumer surveys.
Gathering, analyzing, and interpreting marketing data.
Preparing detailed reports on consumer behavior, competitors' activities, outcomes, and sales.
Monitoring customer bases and identifying new ones.
Forecasting future market, consumer, and sales trends.
Working with the marketing team to inform and develop marketing strategies.
Communicating with customers, competitors, and suppliers.
Monitoring the efficacy of marketing trends through analytical tools and software.
Keeping abreast of the latest advancements in technology, market trends, and consumer behavior.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2+ years experience working in data analysis.
Additional related short courses are beneficial.
Good knowledge of analytical software, such as SAS, SPSS, and Google Analytics.
Proficiency with computer programs, such as MS Excel, Access, and PowerPoint.
Excellent research, analytical, and data interpretation skills.
Exceptional verbal and written communication skills.
Familiarity with survey tools, CRM programs, and databases.
Strong organizational and time-management skills.
Ability to communicate complex information in an easy-to-understand format.
Tại Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán VPS Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Work with friendly & supportive colleages and leaders
Professional working environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán VPS Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
