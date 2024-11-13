Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần chứng khoán VPS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a razor-sharp data analyst to review and interpret market trends, customer experience, competitors’ activities, and marketing strategies for our company. In this role, you will be required to gather data, write detailed reports on findings, identify new markets, and advise upper management on marketing tactics.

To ensure success as a marketing analyst, you should have at least two years of experience in data analyst, excellent mathematics and language skills, and outstanding analytical insights. Ideal candidates will have a proven aptitude for interpreting data and strong research abilities.

Responsibilities:

Conducting research on consumer and market trends, target demographics, and competing brands.

Designing and implementing market and consumer surveys.

Gathering, analyzing, and interpreting marketing data.

Preparing detailed reports on consumer behavior, competitors' activities, outcomes, and sales.

Monitoring customer bases and identifying new ones.

Forecasting future market, consumer, and sales trends.

Working with the marketing team to inform and develop marketing strategies.

Communicating with customers, competitors, and suppliers.

Monitoring the efficacy of marketing trends through analytical tools and software.

Keeping abreast of the latest advancements in technology, market trends, and consumer behavior.