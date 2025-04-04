Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 72 Nguyễn Trãi, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Maintain and design relational databases to support enterprise application and physical data modelling according to project requirements for data acquisition and security as well as customer-defined deliverables.

Develop strategies for data modeling, design, and implementation to meet stated requirements for Metadata management, Online Transaction Data Stores, Data Lake, Data Marts and Extract Transform Load environments in batch processing and real-time injection.

Create and test physical data models for a variety of business data, applications, database structures and metadata tables to meet operational goals for performance and efficiency

Carrying out day-to-day support for reporting system

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Educational Background: Bachelorʼs degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Technology, or a related field.

Experience: 2-5 years of relevant experience in data engineering or a similar role.

Technical Skills: Proficient with some of the modern relational databases such as Oracle, DB2, DynamoDB, Postgres and SQL Server

Hand-on experiences AWS DMS, Amazon Kinesis Data Stream, S3, Glue and Glue Jobs

Hand-on experiences on designing and developing ETL solution by using AWS Glue and SSIS or other ETL tools

Strong in writing TSQL, PL/SQL Good understanding of Data Modelling, processing, and warehouse techniques

Skilled at optimizing large, complicated SQL statements Capable of troubleshooting common database issues Knowledge at reporting development with SSRS and Power BI

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

An opportunity to work with a talented team on innovative projects.

Flexibility for remote work and a healthy work-life balance.

Continuous learning and development opportunities to support your career growth.

Competitive salary and benefits package

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding

