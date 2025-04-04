Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding
- Hà Nội: 72 Nguyễn Trãi, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu
Maintain and design relational databases to support enterprise application and physical data modelling according to project requirements for data acquisition and security as well as customer-defined deliverables.
Develop strategies for data modeling, design, and implementation to meet stated requirements for Metadata management, Online Transaction Data Stores, Data Lake, Data Marts and Extract Transform Load environments in batch processing and real-time injection.
Create and test physical data models for a variety of business data, applications, database structures and metadata tables to meet operational goals for performance and efficiency
Carrying out day-to-day support for reporting system
Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience: 2-5 years of relevant experience in data engineering or a similar role.
Technical Skills: Proficient with some of the modern relational databases such as Oracle, DB2, DynamoDB, Postgres and SQL Server
Hand-on experiences AWS DMS, Amazon Kinesis Data Stream, S3, Glue and Glue Jobs
Hand-on experiences on designing and developing ETL solution by using AWS Glue and SSIS or other ETL tools
Strong in writing TSQL, PL/SQL Good understanding of Data Modelling, processing, and warehouse techniques
Skilled at optimizing large, complicated SQL statements Capable of troubleshooting common database issues Knowledge at reporting development with SSRS and Power BI
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Flexibility for remote work and a healthy work-life balance.
Continuous learning and development opportunities to support your career growth.
Competitive salary and benefits package
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI