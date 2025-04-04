Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/04/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding

Data Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 72 Nguyễn Trãi, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Maintain and design relational databases to support enterprise application and physical data modelling according to project requirements for data acquisition and security as well as customer-defined deliverables.
Develop strategies for data modeling, design, and implementation to meet stated requirements for Metadata management, Online Transaction Data Stores, Data Lake, Data Marts and Extract Transform Load environments in batch processing and real-time injection.
Create and test physical data models for a variety of business data, applications, database structures and metadata tables to meet operational goals for performance and efficiency
Carrying out day-to-day support for reporting system

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Educational Background: Bachelorʼs degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Technology, or a related field.
Experience: 2-5 years of relevant experience in data engineering or a similar role.
Technical Skills: Proficient with some of the modern relational databases such as Oracle, DB2, DynamoDB, Postgres and SQL Server
Hand-on experiences AWS DMS, Amazon Kinesis Data Stream, S3, Glue and Glue Jobs
Hand-on experiences on designing and developing ETL solution by using AWS Glue and SSIS or other ETL tools
Strong in writing TSQL, PL/SQL Good understanding of Data Modelling, processing, and warehouse techniques
Skilled at optimizing large, complicated SQL statements Capable of troubleshooting common database issues Knowledge at reporting development with SSRS and Power BI

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

An opportunity to work with a talented team on innovative projects.
Flexibility for remote work and a healthy work-life balance.
Continuous learning and development opportunities to support your career growth.
Competitive salary and benefits package

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding

Công ty Cổ phần Z Holding

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng hầm B1, tòa R4, 72 Nguyễn Trãi, Thanh xuân, Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-data-engineer-thu-nhap-15-20-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job345771
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SVTECH
Tuyển Data Engineer SVTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SVTECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 36 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 36 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Data Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 106 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 31/03/2026
Hà Nội Còn 196 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN
Tuyển Buồng phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Long An Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY)
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY) làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY)
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM G Collcet
Tuyển Nhân viên Telesale Công ty TNHH TM G Collcet làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM G Collcet
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Compass Travel Vietnam
Tuyển Điều hành tour Compass Travel Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Compass Travel Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SVTECH
Tuyển Data Engineer SVTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SVTECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 36 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 36 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Data Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NEO TALENT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NEO TALENT
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
20 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 36 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
20 - 36 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer SVTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận SVTECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm