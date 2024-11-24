Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 27 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 27 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 7, Toà nhà Geleximco - 36 P. Hoàng Cầu, Chợ Dừa, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương 27 - 45 Triệu

As a Software Data Engineer, you will be responsible to:

Design and implement scalable, reliable data pipeline including ingestion, process, and analysis of data coming from diverse sources to Data Lake.

Develop data models and schemas in our data stores on Data Warehouse that allow for better business insights.

Develop data services to enable user-facing analytics and model inference. Tightly involved in the Development Squad when necessary.

Collaborate with Data Scientists to design and deploy a machine learning pipeline to enable quick life-cycle release.

Collaborate with Leaders and Data Analysts to define key metrics and prepare data pipelines to help an internal team perform self-service on the analytical platform.

Với Mức Lương 27 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or Information Technology and related majors.

We do not require you to communicate well in English, we just need good English reading and writing skills.

Based in Hanoi.

Have at least 4 years of experience in AWS cloud: Familiar with AWS micro services such as Glue, S3, Step Function, Lambda, REST API Gateway, Cloud watch, RDS, Redshift...

AWS solution architecture / AWS Certified Data Analytics certification will be preferable.

Proficiency in Python and SQL.

Experience in building and operating distributed big data systems.

Experience in building and optimizing the performance of Data Warehouses and data models.

Using and managing workflow management systems.

Proficiency in building and maintaining ETL pipelines (Airflow, Nifi).

Have experience with Infrastructure of Code (IaC) with Terraform.

Able to build CI/CD pipeline to integrate with cloud infrastructure.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive Salary. (Competitive salary based on your ability).

Attractive Salary.

Probation period: 2 months with full of your official salary.

Working time: 8 hours/day from Monday to Friday, You will work from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM at the office.

Monday to Friday

9:00 AM - 6:00 PM at the office

Softel Solutions Office: 7th Floor, Geleximco Building, 36 Hoang Cau, Cho Dua, Dong Da, Ha Noi.

Project bonus and salary review according to the work quality.

Opportunity to travel and on-site work in the US.

Working with major carriers in the US.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin