Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 384 Hoàng Diệu, Phường 6, Quận 4, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Dedicate time to generating new business and pitching clients

Develop and work with the team to establish future-facing insights, implications, and recommendations, delivering advice, making recommendations, and identifying and solving problems

Design, implement, test, deploy, and maintain stable, secure, and scalable data engineering solutions and pipelines in support of data and analytics projects, including integrating new sources of data into our central data warehouse, and moving data out to applications and affiliates.

Produce scalable, replicable code and engineering solutions that help automate repetitive data management tasks

Collaborating with our AI & Business Intelligence teams

Contributing to a data-driven culture

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Love of data. You run “SELECT COUNT(SHEEP) FROM BACKYARD” during your sleep!

Proficiency with Python or Java, especially for data manipulation and analysis, and ability to build, maintain and deploy sequences of automated processes with these tools.

Demonstrated experience in building and maintaining reliable and scalable ETL on big data platforms as well as experience working with varied forms of data infrastructure inclusive of relational databases such as SQL, Hadoop, Spark and column-oriented databases such as BigQuery, MySQL, and Cassandra.

Understanding data lifecycle concepts and general data manipulation skills: read in data, process and clean it, transform and recode it, merge different datasets together, reformat data between wide and long, etc

Perform one-off data manipulation and analysis on a wide variety of political and organizing data.

Experience working with cloud infrastructure services like Google Cloud is preferred.

Experience building Data lake and Data warehouse solutions.

Demonstrated ability to work independently and be a self-starter.

Demonstrable experience of leading the day-to-day work of a small team

Teamwork spirit

Good English (4 skills)

Priority:

ML/AI, MLOps

Business domain knowledge: FSI, Retail

Team management skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WHAT WE HAVE FOR YOU

Cloud Ace is Google Cloud Premier Partner and Managed Service Provider in Vietnam.

Professional working environment with many attractive training and compensation policies.

Salary: Negotiable

13th month salary

Promotion once/year

Insurance base on the Vietnam labor law

Laptop

Yearly vacation

12 full-paid days off...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE

