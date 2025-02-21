Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE

Data Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 384 Hoàng Diệu, Phường 6, Quận 4, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Dedicate time to generating new business and pitching clients
Develop and work with the team to establish future-facing insights, implications, and recommendations, delivering advice, making recommendations, and identifying and solving problems
Design, implement, test, deploy, and maintain stable, secure, and scalable data engineering solutions and pipelines in support of data and analytics projects, including integrating new sources of data into our central data warehouse, and moving data out to applications and affiliates.
Produce scalable, replicable code and engineering solutions that help automate repetitive data management tasks
Collaborating with our AI & Business Intelligence teams
Contributing to a data-driven culture

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Love of data. You run “SELECT COUNT(SHEEP) FROM BACKYARD” during your sleep!
Proficiency with Python or Java, especially for data manipulation and analysis, and ability to build, maintain and deploy sequences of automated processes with these tools.
Demonstrated experience in building and maintaining reliable and scalable ETL on big data platforms as well as experience working with varied forms of data infrastructure inclusive of relational databases such as SQL, Hadoop, Spark and column-oriented databases such as BigQuery, MySQL, and Cassandra.
Understanding data lifecycle concepts and general data manipulation skills: read in data, process and clean it, transform and recode it, merge different datasets together, reformat data between wide and long, etc
Perform one-off data manipulation and analysis on a wide variety of political and organizing data.
Experience working with cloud infrastructure services like Google Cloud is preferred.
Experience building Data lake and Data warehouse solutions.
Demonstrated ability to work independently and be a self-starter.
Demonstrable experience of leading the day-to-day work of a small team
Teamwork spirit
Good English (4 skills)
Priority:
ML/AI, MLOps
Business domain knowledge: FSI, Retail
Team management skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WHAT WE HAVE FOR YOU
Cloud Ace is Google Cloud Premier Partner and Managed Service Provider in Vietnam.
Professional working environment with many attractive training and compensation policies.
Salary: Negotiable
13th month salary
Promotion once/year
Insurance base on the Vietnam labor law
Laptop
Yearly vacation
12 full-paid days off...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE

CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Trụ sở: Tòa Nhà H3, Lầu 1, 384 Hoàng Diệu, Phường 6, Quận 4, TP. HCM | VPĐD: Tầng 2, Tòa 25T2, Hoàng Đạo Thúy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-data-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job315966
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SVTECH
Tuyển Data Engineer SVTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SVTECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 36 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 36 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Data Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 43 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Long An Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 23 - 43 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Kỹ sư vật liệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 94 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SVTECH
Tuyển Data Engineer SVTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SVTECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 36 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 36 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Engineer Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 11/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Data Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH OFFICIENCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH OFFICIENCE
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET
Tới 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ Phần Con Cưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Con Cưng
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH OFFICIENCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH OFFICIENCE
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty cổ phần DAYONE ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 14 Triệu Công ty cổ phần DAYONE ASIA
9 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Solazu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Solazu
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Thương Mại và Sản Xuất TAU Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Thương Mại và Sản Xuất TAU Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIẢI PHÁP CITYNOW làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIẢI PHÁP CITYNOW
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer GOT IT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận GOT IT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm