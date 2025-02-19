Tuyển Data Engineer Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*According to Decree No.13/2023/ND-CP on protecting personal data (“PDP”), Home Credit Vietnam would apply "Personal Data Processing Agreement" with all candidates to ensure compliance with the decree.

By submitting this application to Home Credit Vietnam Finance Company Limited through Vietnamworks, you agree to allow Home Credit to proceed your provided information in accordance with Personal Data Processing Agreement that you have read, fully understood and agreed to the entire content at link https://career.homecredit.vn/vn/article/id/217.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

- Analyze data from data producers and transform them into unified form, organize them within the data platforms and/or analytical/production feature store, produce base & derived features in line with Risk Modelling team requirements

- Closely cooperate with IT department on implementing company wide data products following standardized development practices

- Develop, maintain and monitor data pipelines preparing suitable data for analytic & reporting activities

- Set up effective data quality monitoring to detect and remedy discrepancies (collaborate with HQ teams)

- Drive utilization of Big Data Hadoop platform to reduce dependence on DWH Analytical Playgrounds

- Support implementation of MLOps solution aiming to significantly transform data preparation, model development, deployment and monitoring